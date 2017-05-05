News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Yamazaki 2017 Limited Edition Unveiled for Pre-order
dekantā is the only online retailer offering Japanese whisky fans the chance to be the first tasters of Yamazaki's highly anticipated limited edition bottle.
"We're thrilled to be able to offer our clients a taste of this very special whisky before anyone else online," said dekantā founder Makiyo Masa. "This year's bottling is expected to build on the reputation of previous releases, which have offered us some of the most delicate, smooth and deep whiskies in the world. With experimentation at the forefront of the Yamazaki Limited Edition range, the tasting notes of each new release are notoriously difficult to predict. We look forward to seeing what the world will make of the Yamazaki 2017."
Each Yamazaki Limited Edition release is a premium single malt consisting of multiple Yamazaki vintages that have undergone maturation in different casks, before being brought together for bottling. This no age statement bottling combines an exceptional collection of vintages; some of the components will have aged for as many as 20 years. dekantā offer all previous Yamazaki Limited Edition bottles, including the Yamazaki 2014 Limited Edition, the Yamazaki 2015 Limited Edition and Yamazaki 2016 Limited Edition, and all three bottles as part of a Yamazaki Limited Edition set (https://dekanta.com/
Included in dekantā's extensive collection of whisky from Yamazaki distillery is a bottle of the Yamazaki 50 year old single malt (https://dekanta.com/
Other rare releases available on dekantā include the Yamazaki 25 year old and the Yamazaki 18 year old, which have both won international whisky awards, and the Yamazaki sherry cask 2013 edition, which was declared the best whisky in the world in Jim Murray's 2015 Whisky Bible.
The Yamazaki 2017 Limited Edition is available for pre-order from the dekantā website, for worldwide delivery in 7-10 days. Orders placed before 10 June 2017 will be delivered no later than 30 June 2017. High demand is anticipated.
Notes to Editors:
dekantā Founder Makiyo Masa is available for interview. Please RSVP to arrange, Miriam Rune: miriam@dekanta.com / 07740 339 628.
Press images (further images available on request): http://press.dekanta.com/
About dekantā
dekantā offers customers access to the world's largest online selection of authentic Japanese Spirits and has delivered to 127 countries across every continent in the world. A family owned and run business, dekantā's founders have been selling collectibles since 1985 and specialize in rare, collectible, and new release single malt Japanese whisky. dekantā offers worldwide delivery on an extensive range of Japanese single malt whisky, Japanese grain whisky and Japanese blended whisky, in addition to Scottish whisky released for the Japanese market only.
Consumers who would like to learn more about Japanese whisky should visit the dekantā website, which boasts the most extensive repository of information dedicated to Japanese whisky, including distillery history and tasting notes for each bottle. Bilingual concierge service is available 24 hours a day, providing expert recommendations in both English and Japanese.
About Yamazaki distillery
Founded in 1923 by Master Distiller Shinjiro Torii, the founder of Suntory, Yamazaki is Japan's oldest commercial whisky distillery and has won multiple international awards for its whisky. For the first 10 years of operation, Yamazaki was managed by the legendary Masataka Taketsuru, the 'Father of Japanese Whisky' and founder of Nikka Whisky. It is held in high regard for the quality of the local water, which was named by Japan's Ministry of the Environment as one of the best mineral sources available in Japan.
dekanta.com
Follow dekantā on Twitter: @dekantawhisky
Like dekantā on Facebook: facebook.com/
High Resolution Press Images: http://press.dekanta.com/
Contact
Miriam Rune
***@dekanta.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse