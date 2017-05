Wizard World, Lou Adler To Screen Original 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' In Philadelphia, Sat., June 3

'Home of Happiness' and 'Transylvanian Nipple Productions' Shadow Casts To Perform; Additional Shows Planned At Wizard World Events In 2017

-- Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)presents a screening of the 1975, Twentieth Century Fox classic musicalduring Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia, Saturday, June 3., who starred as "Brad Majors" in the cult favorite, will host the event, along with the local shadow cast groups "Home of Happiness" and "Transylvanian Nipple Productions'"beginning at 9 p.m. on the main show floor at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, site of Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia that weekend. Doors open at 8:30.Wizard World, the leading producer of pop culture events nationwide, is expanding its footprint in the entertainment industry. Tickets are available in advance for $20 at www.wizardworld.com. VIP packages with meet & greets and t-shirts are also available.Thescreening is in conjunction with the recently-announced Wizard World Horror Fest, though a separate ticket is required forindependent of the Horror Fest admission."Wizard World is excited to bring this all-time cult favorite to our fans in Philadelphia,"said, Wizard World President & CEO. "It exemplifies the additional emphasis we are placing on programming and extra activities at our shows to enhance the entertainment value for attendees throughout the weekend.""We are looking forward to bringing the originalto Wizard World Comic Con," said, executive producer of the film. "It is a unique opportunity and a perfect match for both.""'It's just a party, Janet!' Come and join me for a special screening ofwith the full Shadow Cast experience,"added Bostwick.In, sweethearts Brad Majors (Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, visit the creepy home of eccentric Dr. Frank N Furter (), a transvestite scientist in search of a phone. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker () and a creepy butler (). The film, famed for midnight showings, has been screened regularly since its September 1975 U.S. release, often with audiences in full costume playing out the scenes as they are shown.The event will also feature a display of numerous items from the original movie, for an even more authentic experience for attendees. Among them are original costumes, original costume designs, handwritten song lyrics, scripts, contracts and behind-the-scenes photos, from the collection ofnoted Rocky Horror superfan, historian and collector.Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia will feature("Two and a Half Men,"),(KISS Frontman),stars("The Walking Dead") and("Gilmore Girls"),("Star Trek") and("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots") and Bostwick among the all-star cast of celebrities scheduled to appear, June 1-4. The event marks Wizard World's 17annual show in Philadelphia and the seventh on its 2017 calendar of 16 scheduled events.Wizard World will also feature an exciting array of activities, including non-stop live entertainment, parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.For more on the 2017 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit www.wizardworld.com/comiccon/philadephia.About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)Wizard World, Inc. ( www.wizardworld.com ) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ www.comicconbox.com ), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com)and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com.