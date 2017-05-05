News By Tag
Wizard World, Lou Adler To Screen Original 'Rocky Horror Picture Show' In Philadelphia, Sat., June 3
'Home of Happiness' and 'Transylvanian Nipple Productions' Shadow Casts To Perform; Additional Shows Planned At Wizard World Events In 2017
Wizard World, the leading producer of pop culture events nationwide, is expanding its footprint in the entertainment industry. Tickets are available in advance for $20 at www.wizardworld.com. VIP packages with meet & greets and t-shirts are also available.
The Rocky Horror Picture Show screening is in conjunction with the recently-announced Wizard World Horror Fest, though a separate ticket is required for RHPS independent of the Horror Fest admission.
"Wizard World is excited to bring this all-time cult favorite to our fans in Philadelphia,"
"We are looking forward to bringing the original Rocky Horror Picture Show to Wizard World Comic Con," said Lou Adler, executive producer of the film. "It is a unique opportunity and a perfect match for both."
"'It's just a party, Janet!' Come and join me for a special screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show with the full Shadow Cast experience,"
In The Rocky Horror Picture Show, sweethearts Brad Majors (Bostwick) and Janet Weiss (Susan Sarandon), stuck with a flat tire during a storm, visit the creepy home of eccentric Dr. Frank N Furter (Tim Curry), a transvestite scientist in search of a phone. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker (Meat Loaf) and a creepy butler (Richard O'Brien). The film, famed for midnight showings, has been screened regularly since its September 1975 U.S. release, often with audiences in full costume playing out the scenes as they are shown.
The event will also feature a display of numerous items from the original movie, for an even more authentic experience for attendees. Among them are original costumes, original costume designs, handwritten song lyrics, scripts, contracts and behind-the-scenes photos, from the collection of Larry Viezel, noted Rocky Horror superfan, historian and collector.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia will feature Charlie Sheen ("Two and a Half Men," Platoon), Gene Simmons (KISS Frontman), Guardians of the Galaxy stars Michael Rooker ("The Walking Dead") and Sean Gunn ("Gilmore Girls"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek") and James Marsters ("Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Vidiots") and Bostwick among the all-star cast of celebrities scheduled to appear, June 1-4. The event marks Wizard World's 17th annual show in Philadelphia and the seventh on its 2017 calendar of 16 scheduled events.
Wizard World will also feature an exciting array of activities, including non-stop live entertainment, parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World Comic Con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. Philadelphia show hours are Thursday, June 1, 4-9 p.m.; Friday, June 2, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Saturday, June 3, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, June 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Kids 10 and under are admitted free with paid adult.
Wizard World Comic Con Philadelphia is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday evening.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Philadelphia, visit www.wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™
The Wizard World 2017 schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com.
