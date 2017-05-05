Residence Inn Hotel To Open In Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Stylish and functional hotel design lets extended-stay guests thrive on the road

-- The 105-suite Residence Inn by Marriott in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma is scheduled to open on Monday, May 22, 2017. Located at 3151 Northwest Expressway, the all-suite Residence Inn Oklahoma City Northwest will operate as a Marriott franchise, managed by Champion Hotels of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.Located 15 minutes from downtown Oklahoma City and 12 miles from Will Rogers World Airport, the Residence Inn Oklahoma City Northwest offers its guests convenient access to the Bricktown District, Boathouse District, Oklahoma City National Memorial, Remington Park, Lake Hefner Golf Course, Integris Baptist Hospital and the Oklahoma City Zoo. Rates vary depending on length of stay."We are pleased with the continued growth of Residence Inn hotels in the Oklahoma City area," said Diane Mayer, vice president and global brand manager, Residence Inn. "When on the road for an extended period, our guests need space to spread out, maintain their life's pace and restore their energy to help them maintain a healthy balance and routine while traveling. This new hotel offers them a seamless blend of modern style and functionality that allows them to settle in and thrive."Residence Inn properties are designed as all-suite hotels that offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites. Guests looking for a revitalizing sleep experience will enjoy the hotel's plush mattresses and crisp linens, while guests focused on being productive will value their suite's large, well-lit work desk, ergonomic chair and complimentary high-speed Internet access. Designed for stays of five nights or more, each suite also has a fully-equipped kitchen with a coffeemaker, microwave oven and residential-sized appliances.The Residence Inn Oklahoma City Northwest's complimentary breakfast has a variety of great options, including specially made featured items. Guests can start their day off right with healthy food choices and, with a convenient to-go offering, can make sure they do not miss the most important meal of the day.Extending the feeling of comfortable living on the road, the Residence Inn Oklahoma City Northwest offers guests inviting and functional public spaces to relax or collaborate. Road warriors and families alike enjoy the hotel's grocery delivery service, complimentary Wi-Fi, 24-hour onsite food and beverage market, dry cleaning services, and onsite guest laundry room. The hotel's weeknight evening gatherings - the MIX offer a casual, relaxing environment where guests can be as social as they want, while enjoying premium beers and connection to local flavors. The hotel also maintains a business library where guests can fax, copy and print materials, and provides guests with an outdoor swimming pool, exercise room and meeting room.About Residence Inn by MarriottResidence Inn by Marriott is the global leader in the extended-stay lodging segment, with more than 700 properties located in 10 countries and territories. Designed for long stays, the brand offers spacious suites with separate living, working, and sleeping zones. Fully functional kitchens; grocery delivery service; 24-hour markets and complimentary breakfasts help guests maximize their time and thrive while they travel. The RI Mix evening events afford guests the opportunity to socialize and connect with the local community. Each Residence Inn offers free Wi-Fi in both public and guests spaces to ensure continuous connectivity while on the road. As a member of the Marriott International portfolio, Residence Inn is proud to participate in the industry's award-winning loyalty program, Marriott Rewards® which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®. Members can now link accounts with Starwood Preferred Guest® at members.marriott.com for instant elite status matching and unlimited points transfer. For more information or reservations, visit residenceinn.marriott.com. For travel tips, the latest on the brand or to connect with other travelers, "like" Residence Inn on Facebook and follow @ResidenceInn on Twitter and Instagram.-------------------------------------Marriott International, Inc. is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 6,000 properties in 30 leading hotel brands spanning 122 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts. The company also operates award-winning loyalty programs: Marriott Rewards®, which includes The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest®. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. Connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.