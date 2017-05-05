 
News By Tag
* Granite worktops London
* Granite Worktops Surrey
* granite worktops Croydon
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Architecture
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Essex
  West Sussex
  British IOT
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


Colourful and Trendy Granite Worktops in London Homes: Source, AMR Granite

Granite is allegedly plain black, with no variations. That is outdated now with latest and trendsetting granite worktops in London making its way. AMR Granite presents colourful and bright natural granite worktops you might want to install.
 
 
heldenbrand_brunnkitchen.jpg.rend.hgtvcom.1280.960.
heldenbrand_brunnkitchen.jpg.rend.hgtvcom.1280.960.
 
ESSEX, British IOT - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you want a face-lift for your kitchen? Are you planning a complete refurbishment? In either case, granite worktops London is probably on your mind. AMR Granite, one of the most trusted natural stone surface suppliers in Surrey, catering to a large section of the populace.

It is remarkable to see the number of variations and colours in granite, the natural stone that is supposed to be only black. AMR Granite, with years of research and discoveries, has successfully delivered colourful and impeccable quality granite worktops in Croydon.

However, when it comes to the choice of colour of granite worktops in Surrey, people are often confused and totally, in awe, which makes them indecisive. According to the spokesperson of AMR Granite, "We guide our customers and help them to choose a specific colour palette of granite stones that matches their interiors. Our role is to provide customized services and we take immense pride in delivering just that." He further added, "Before suggesting the colour of granite worktops in Croydon, we always take into account various factors that could possibly affect the look and feel of the kitchen. For instance, we help our customers to realize the importance of lighting, colours of the wall, kitchen cabinets, floor, tiles etc."

AMR Granite has introduced difference hues of granite worktops in London, which includes Angola Black, Arctic Cream, Antique Brown, Azul Blue, Bianco Antique, Blue Pearl, Colonial White, Golden Eclipse, Labrador Antique, Ice Pearl, Ghibli, Delicatus, and much more. The basis of the name given to different hues is theme and pattern of natural stones. As granite is an igneous rock, it is impossible to find a second slab of granite with the same pattern and in the same colour. That makes granite unique as a choice of worktops.

AMR Granite also provides expert installation advice and consultation prior to installation. As a result, customers can expect highly customized and well-incorporated trendy worktops to adorn their homes. Not only in homes, but also in commercial spaces, granite is now a popular choice.  With a team of knowledgeable staff, quality testing, and excellent pricing, AMR Granite can provide perfect worktop solutions to complement your homes.

About AMR Granite

AMR Granite is the leading company that specializes in designing, manufacturing and installing granite worktops in London. The company has a proficient team of worktop fabricators and granite stonemasons in Sussex to accommodate your specific requirements.

Other Source: https://www.slideshare.net/amrgraniteuk/features-that-mak...



Contact
AMR Granite Ltd
01293 550 184
***@amrgranite.co.uk
End
Source:AMR Granite Ltd
Email:***@amrgranite.co.uk Email Verified
Tags:Granite worktops London, Granite Worktops Surrey, granite worktops Croydon
Industry:Architecture
Location:Essex - West Sussex - British IOT
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AMR Granite UK News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share