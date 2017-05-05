Cedcommerce releases New Set of Addons for its Multi Vendor Marketplace

The new extensions are as always aimed at empowering Admin and make the solution more flexible and holistic.

-- Cedcommerce on Wednesday released new addons for its multi-vendor marketplace – Vendor Live Support and Purchase Order, and for Magento 1, Multi Step Registration Addon.With the launch of these extensions the empowers admin and increases flexibility as well. Also, one of the extension takes care of bulk order purchase.Specifications and features of the launched Addons:This addon made for magento 2 Multi Vendor Marketplace has the feature for admin to create different departments for better customer support. Admin can created different groups such as ticket handling, grievance management and other such departments and assign responsibility of these departments to various persons.Also, made for magento 2 Multi vendor marketplace, the function of this addon aims at enabling admin to accept bulk orders (quotation along with proposed pricing) from the customers or whole sellers. The admin can acknowledge, reject or make counter offer, all is at his/her discretion.This addon, for Cedcommerce Multi Vendor Marketplace for Magento 1 enables admin to create customized forms asking for the relevant information from the vendors at the time of sign up. The admin can create all the conditions that are mandatory/optional for vendors in order to sell on their platform.All the above extensions and add-ons can be downloaded from the Cedcommerce website from their respective Product Pages and for Live support you may contact the company.See MoreStarted in 2010, the company has been involved in over 1000 ventures of customizing solutions to address all the unique needs. Fueled by its rich experience, the company has developed highly popular Walmart Magento 2 Integration and Jet Magento 2 integration app being used by 500+ sellers across United Stated of America. And recently, it BECAME THE OFFICIAL CHANNEL INTEGRATION PARTNER OF WALMART. The company offers all the products that make selling easier on e-commerce.