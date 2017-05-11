News By Tag
Indian Oil Corporation Limited & Drive Without Fuel partner to offer discount on fuel in india
A new initiative to benefit the customers of IOCL by offering discounts on petroleum products in exchange for carrying a message on a vehicle.
IOCL is the largest fuel supplier in India with 25,000+ retail outlets all over the country. With this strategic tie-up, we aim to build a strong and innovative advertising ecosystem for brands and the vehicle owners across the country to create a positive impact on all facets of their life.
The IOCL DWF Xtra Rewards Card program would be managed via DWF mobile app at various IOCL retail outlets.
It is with great pleasure I announce that IOCL & DWF are collaborating to offer never before heard discounts on fuel products to the consumer in India remarked Pali Madra, CTO, Drive Without Fuel.
The association envisages tying up the Out Of Home (OOH) advertising industry with the fuel industry on this platform through Indian Oil's Xtra RewaA new initiative to benefit the customers of IOCL
rd Card Program to generate value for the vehicle owners in India. This tie-up will help both DWF and IOCL to utilize their collective strength for creating value in the advertising ecosystem. DWF is working actively on developing the entire ecosystem for FMCG's, brands, corporate and the common man on both professional and personal front.
Talking about the OOH advertising Industry in India, it is highly unorganized and 90% of the outdoor media is offline. IOCL and DWF have come together to provide an online platform for the advertisers making it easier to calculate their ROI.
DWF targets the bull's eye of the gaps between the three sectors. DWF believes that a major correction is needed in the OOH advertising sector where instead of the businesses paying other businesses to advertise their products/brands;
DWF has partnered with IOCL to create a positive impact in the life of a car owner and the advertising industry. IOCL DWF Xtra Reward Card program has alliance partners like Dominos, PVR, The Mobile Store, Rediff Shopping and hundreds of others recognized brands to provide benefits to the empanelled car owners across India.
Recently Mr. D.K. Sharma Executive Director (Retail Sales), HO Mumbai; Mr. Sanjeev Kakkar, General Manager, IOCL, Rajasthan and Mr. Shyam Lal Gupta, Chief Manager (FM), IOCL, Rajasthan graced the occasion by being present at the soft launch of the IOCL DWF XTRA Reward Card Program at one of the IOCL retail outlets in Jaipur. This tie-up will undeniably integrate the two systems and is bound to generate value for the XTRA Reward customers for both IOCL and DWF said an IOCL official.
After the successful soft launch of the IOCL DWF XTRA Reward Card Program, some of the cities shortlisted for the launch are Delhi (NCR), Chandigarh, Bangalore, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. A pan India launch is in the works which would be implemented by the end of 2017.
With the launch of this new innovative platform, DWF marks the beginning to revolutionize the Indian oil and the Indian advertising industries.
For more information about the Drive Fuel Program head to their website at https://www.drivewithoutfuel.com
Vishal Kaushik
