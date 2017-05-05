 
Industry News





Make Mother's Day More Colorful with Delightime Products

 
 
Get to enjoy your every day with Delightime products!
Get to enjoy your every day with Delightime products!
 
Listed Under

BAYSIDE, N.Y. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- For the nearing day of appreciation for all the mothers anywhere in the world, Delightime hopes to take part in it with their Mother's Day Sale which grants a 35% discount on all their products. This includes the well-loved Full Color light and the multipurpose 2-in-1 LED light.

All customers are called to take advantage of the said sale as it is a time-limited only event that will start on May 10, 2017, and duly end on Mother's Day itself, May 14, 2017. The company's marketing manager, Tom Huston, said during a brief interview: "This is the perfect time to purchase our Delightime LED lights! And for everyone, not only our dear mothers, who wish to make this special day even more special is welcome to try it. Have a colorful and fun-filled moment with mom, the whole family, and friends, only with Delightime."

Known for its line of simple-to-install and easy-to-use party lights, Delightime offers a cheaper and a more convenient alternative for mirror/disco balls. They are small and in a form of simple bulbs, which can fit into any regular light or lamp socket. Each unit requires no need for a remote control or any additional equipment such as stands or chords.

Used commonly for parties, especially those held at home, Delightime products have been the favorite go-to accessory for birthdays, weddings, get-togethers and other occasions. Some customers have also shared their favorable experience in using these LED lights as part of their decoration during Halloween; others even give them as gifts on Christmas and New Year. And recently, more and more parents have shared their kids' fondness towards the beautiful colorful effect their party light creates.

As part of the sale, the Delightime Full Color LED Light (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-LED-Disco-Party-Light/d...), from its original price of $11.90, will be offered for only $7.74. Aside from being an effective party light, it is also suitable for a DJ equipment and stage lighting. It shines in Red, Blue, and Green, and can instantly fill a room with enjoyable dancing lights.

The other product under the brand which is also part of the said sale is the Delightime 2-in-1 LED Party Light (https://www.amazon.com/Delightime-LED-Disco-Party-Light/d...). It has two modes: one being "disco mode", and the other "white mode". This dual function allows the light to be used for parties, and as a regular home lighting. And from its original price of $12.80, shoppers may buy it for only $8.32.

Interested customers may use the promo code "VTHME7OW" to avail of their 35% discount.

G&H Global LLC
***@delightime.com
Source:G&H Global LLC
Email:***@delightime.com Email Verified
Click to Share