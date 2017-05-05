News By Tag
Experience At the Bedside DOES Matter
Death Doulas, hospice practitioners, for anyone in the end of life field ...
That's my point: we don't know until we have been there.
There is a big movement going on right now of people who feel called to serve the dying and we call ourselves a multitude of things: death doula, end of life doula, end of life guide or coach, soul midwife, death midwife. Some are coming from hospice ranks, developing a private practice after a long career within the field. And there are others who are wanting to serve others without coming through the hospice channels.
As I think about this and know in my bones that you don't need a credential to serve the dying well, you DO need experience to do it well. This goes for the credentialed and non-credentialed alike.
Do what you can to gain this precious experience. Listen in as I share WHY this is so important. There are many reasons, the main one may surprise you.
Deanna Cochran, RN, Founder of Quality of Life Care, LLC has been serving as a hospice nurse since 2000, an End of Life Doula and mentor since 2005.
