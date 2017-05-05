 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Experience At the Bedside DOES Matter

Death Doulas, hospice practitioners, for anyone in the end of life field ...
 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- As an end of life practitioner, having experience underneath you really does matter. We all must start somewhere yes. Get a group of hospice professionals together as we share stories of our beginning days and you will hear the funniest and sweetest stories.

That's my point: we don't know until we have been there.

There is a big movement going on right now of people who feel called to serve the dying and we call ourselves a multitude of things: death doula, end of life doula, end of life guide or coach, soul midwife, death midwife. Some are coming from hospice ranks, developing a private practice after a long career within the field. And there are others who are wanting to serve others without coming through the hospice channels.

As I think about this and know in my bones that you don't need a credential to serve the dying well, you DO need experience to do it well. This goes for the credentialed and non-credentialed alike.

Do what you can to gain this precious experience. Listen in as I share WHY this is so important. There are many reasons, the main one may surprise you.

This week's podcast: http://www.qualityoflifecare.com/podcast/experience-at-th...

Deanna Cochran, RN, Founder of Quality of Life Care, LLC has been serving as a hospice nurse since 2000, an End of Life Doula and mentor since 2005.

Explore your calling with our End of Life Doula Certificate Program, which includes mentoring here: http://www.qualityoflifecare.com/online-certificate-progr...

The Journey sponsors are www.HospiceTimes.com and www.QualityofLifeCare.com

Deanna Cochran
