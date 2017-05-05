News By Tag
Striving For Fullness: Angella Nazarian Opens Up to ZEFYR LIFE
Acclaimed author, speaker and philanthropist Angella Nazarian has granted ZEFYR LIFE an exclusive conversation in which she discusses her childhood, self-growth, the importance of knowing oneself and striving for fullness in life.
'Like many of the extraordinary revolutionary women that she has touched in life and portrayed in her books, Angella Nazarian's exemplifies an attitude of openness towards life and its possibilities and the very idea that we will save ourselves by saving others.' said Florian David Editor-in-Chief and Co-Founder of ZEFYR LIFE in London. Lina Daugirdaite, ZEFYR LIFE's Creative Director and Co-Founder added: 'The Iranian Nazarian Family ensured early-on that their eleven year old girl would find shelter in America just before the Iranian revolution burst in 1979. This showed vision. And while that separation took a toll on the family, Angella turned around these challenging circumstances and became a true citizen of the world using her voice and her pen as an advocate of women's rights and freedom'.
ZEFYR LIFE's website: http://www.zefyrlife.com.
About Angela Nazarian: Angella Nazarian is an Iranian-born American academic, non-fiction best-selling author, noted speaker and philanthropist living in Los Angeles with her husband and sons.
Angella is the co-founder and President of VISIONARY WOMEN, a non-profit women's leadership organization in Los Angeles that brings together some of the most dynamic thought leaders in the country for in depth conversations. She is also the co-founder of LOOKING BEYOND, a charitable organization that promotes awareness and creates advancement and enrichment for children with disabilities.
A professor of Psychology and faculty member at Mount Saint Mary's College, California State University Long Beach, and Los Angeles Valley College for eleven years, Angella has been conducting workshops and seminars on topics related to women's personal growth and innovation and leadership, and has been a keynote speaker at various national events and conferences including the YPO-WPO Global Leadership Conference in Los Angeles and the YPO Women's LEAN IN Conference in Miami. Angella has also presented the Commencement addresses for Brentwood School and Archer School for Girls.
Angella has lead panels at the Milken Global Conference on Visionary Women Entrepreneurs and Visionary Women in Social Enterprise. She served as a delegate at Newsweek & The Daily Beast's Women in the World conference and was a speaker for the World Leadership Forum in Mexico City.
All three of her books published with Assouline have become bestsellers, and have garnered glowing reviews from Arianna Huffington, Tina Brown, Martha Stewart, Diane von Furstenberg and Ambassador Melanne Verveer.
Her first book, 'Life as a Visitor" chronicles her departure as an 11 year old child from Iran and her life as a refugee in California. Her second book 'Pioneers of the Possible: Celebrating Women of the World' is a collection of essays about forward-thinking revolutionary female figures such as Ella Fitzgerald, Frida Kahlo, Simone de Beauvoir, Wangari Maathai, and Zaha Hadid...
Her latest book 'Visionary Women', highlights the lives of twenty other female luminaries of modern times such as Hellen Keller, Maya Angelou, Marie Curie and the youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai. These women demonstrate passion, fearlessness, and an insatiable curiosity that led each to harness her talents and achieve her goals, no matter how improbable.
Angella Nazarian graduated (Summa Cum Laude) with a BS in Psychology from UCLA and earned her graduate degree (Summa Cum Laude) in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from California State University, Long Beach.
About ZEFYR LIFE: ZEFYR LIFE is rallying world-conscious high achievers globally through conversations. ZEFYR LIFE features intimate conversations with talented personalities whose lives are defined by uncompromising freedom, pioneering creativity and willpower. Personalities who believe that our lives can be designed and that the world can be changed if we first change ourselves. In today's interconnected world, change can happen faster than ever. Zefyr Life wants to encourage people to 'Think big, because the world is small'.
