InsuBiz and USA Risk Announce Global Strategic Partnership

 
 
InsuBiz (002)
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Skanderborg, Denmark and Greenville, SC – May 2017:  InsuBiz, a leading provider of Risk, Claims and Policy Management Software, announced a strategic partnership with USA Risk Group which will be showcased during USA Risk Group's 2017 User Conference May 16-18 at the Ritz Carlton in San Juan PR. The partnership will allow InsuBiz's Insurance and ERM solution to be integrated seamlessly among USA Risk's Client Base.

The partnership between InsuBiz and USA Risk Group creates a fully comprehensive captive insurance management solution providing scalable, flexible, and efficient procedures within Risk Management, Policy Management and Claims handling.

"We are honored to have been selected as a critical strategic partner and look forward to building customized, Best in Class Offerings for USA Risk Group's Diversified Client Base," said Soren Hundeboll, President and Founder of InsuBiz.  "We share the same vision of providing our customers with leading technology and product enhancements to satisfy any/all client needs."

"InsuBiz is a cost effective, comprehensive and flexible system to meet client needs for any size or type of captive.  The ability to tailor the system and lock down upfront costs, allows for more informed decision making in this expense conscious business,"  said John Hernick Insurance Manager at USA Risk.  "The InsuBiz Team goes out of their way to consult with clients, working to ensure the solution exceeds client expectations.  InsuBiz is a great solution and a great partner."

To learn more about InsuBiz click here:  www.insu.biz

To learn more about USA Risk Group click here: www.usarisk.com
