Trailblazing CIOs & ICT leaders awarded at the 3rd edition of CIO POWER LIST

CIO POWER LIST 2017 with knowledge partner KPMG honoured the country's most influential and powerful CIOs and ICT leaders over a two-day event held across May 5 and 6, 2017. It was a grand celebration of CIOs who are changing the IT landscape with their ground-breaking strategies and technology foresight.More than 100 CIOs were honoured in over 39 categories that ranged across Business verticals, from BFSI to Media, Agro Tech, Pharma, Automobiles, etc, and Technology verticals like Analytics, DCIM, Intelligent bots and RPA to IoT, Transformation, etc.The stellar CIOs were recognised for their executive excellence in driving business growth, customer centricity, and for using the power of technology to transform their organisations and the ecosystem at large in a highly competitive marketplace. The awards are a vindication of their IT strategy and scope of influence to drive business and create innovations that define their legacy.Some of the stalwarts awarded included Aruna Rao, CTO, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Anthony Thomas, Group CIO, GE Global; Shiv Kumar Bhasin, CTO, State Bank of India; Jayantha Prabhu, CIO, Essar Group, and Head – India Business, AGC Networks; Kalpana Maniar, President and CIO, Edelweiss Financial Services; Anand Budholia, Senior VP, Reliance Power Limited; Thompson Thomas, Senior VP – Business Systems and Technology, HDFC Standard Life Insurance; and Sanjay Narkar, CTO, IDFC Bank."The CIO POWER LIST 2017 winners are trailblazing CIOs and ICT leaders who influence the way technology is perceived and used across the business landscape. Their ability to map digital omni channel solutions often in turmoil situations sets them apart from the rest. Leading CIOs from across all industry sectors who set the benchmark with their exponential thinking, vision and innovative business strategies make the final cut to CIO POWER LIST. They are titans transforming and expanding the IT led business horizons. I congratulate all the winners and look forward to an even more exciting year ahead with these IT leaders at the helm," says Anoop Mathur, Founder and President, CORE Media.The two-day event was hosted at the Novotel Hotel, Imagica, and the winners' list was curated around the themes of power and influence. Winners were chosen on their scale of influence and power within their organisation, the industry, and beyond! The selection for CIO POWER LIST was based on an algorithm that was developed using a wide range of data collected from multiple channels. These included the CIO's online reputation, business publications and technology magazines, awards, honours and recognitions won, achievements, a random sampling of social media engagements, and a nation-wide survey of CIO peers. Added to that were inputs from the CIO himself/herself on their key moments in the last year."CIO POWER LIST 2017 brought together the leading technologists of the country and provided an excellent forum for exchanging ideas and point of views. The panel discussions and sessions were quite thought provoking and intense with a number of emerging themes that helped understand some of the expected future developments,"says Rohan Padhi, Director, KPMG.CORE—Centre of Recognition & Excellence—is a multi-platform new-age niche media company that owns and operates proprietary marketing event brands in India with a focus on ICT Enterprises, CIO Community and Technology Startups. CORE pioneered both celebrity CIO engagements and technology startup categories. The company has the power to influence the end-to-end value chain in the B2B technology space with its media and marketing products.