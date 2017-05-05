News By Tag
Entrepreneur, Lacrosse Champion Paul Rabil, DGital Media, Partner to Launch "Suiting Up" Podcast
Rabil gets outstanding coaches, athletes and celebrities to reveal secrets on balancing business on and off the field; First guests include Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, Tennis Star Venus Williams
"Paul Rabil is one of the few self-made entrepreneurs who has succeeded in the business and social media world as well as in the athletic arena. His storytelling, combined with a roster of elite guests, will be a great listen not just for his millions of followers but for anyone looking to get smarter on business, sports or entertainment,"
"There are so many people who ask me how successful athletes and celebrities balance the world of business with the demands of being an elite athlete. I think 'Suiting Up' will be the forum that answers many of those questions for listeners, whether they are diehard fans, casual observers or just looking to get a little more insight into these complex but successful people," Rabil added. "The team at DGital Media is second to none in delivering the best in on-demand audio, and I am pleased to join their team."
You can listen to a preview here: https://itunes.apple.com/
Rabil has won championships and honors at every level of competition in lacrosse, including two League MVPs, a World MVP, and Major League Lacrosse Championship MVP. Starting with a Facebook page in 2009, Paul's grown his audience into a broad multi-channel network of more than 500,000 fans.
After graduating in 2008, Paul took on a role as a venture and operating partner for a portfolio of fitness clubs, then helped co-found Rabil Ventures, an investment arm, seeding companies like Funding Circle, Whistle Sports, and League Apps.
In 2014, he built a video content business called the Paul Rabil Experience, then sold it in 2016 to a Denver-based company called TopYa. In 2016, Paul co-founded Rabil Events, an operations and management company for multiple properties, including the 2017 Rabil Tour.
Established in 2009, Paul created the Paul Rabil Foundation, whose mission sets out to assist children with learning differences by funding scholarships and building lacrosse programs at partnered schools. Paul graduated from Johns Hopkins University with honors, majoring in Political Science.
