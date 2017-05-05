 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


Entrepreneur, Lacrosse Champion Paul Rabil, DGital Media, Partner to Launch "Suiting Up" Podcast

Rabil gets outstanding coaches, athletes and celebrities to reveal secrets on balancing business on and off the field; First guests include Patriots Coach Bill Belichick, Tennis Star Venus Williams
 
 
NEW YORK - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- DGital Media, the leading creator of premium, on-demand audio entertainment, today announced they have partnered with entrepreneur, online education guru and world class lacrosse champion Paul Rabil to launch "Suiting Up," a new podcast that spends time with many of the biggest names in sports, business and entertainment talking about how they create, balance and tackle the issues and opportunities of success on the field, in the board room and in the business world. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and tennis great Venus Williams are among the first guests.  The podcast launches May 15 and will be available to subscribe and listen to on demand  through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, iHeart, and more distribution outlets.

"Paul Rabil is one of the few self-made entrepreneurs who has succeeded in the business and social media world as well as in the athletic arena. His storytelling, combined with a roster of elite guests, will be a great listen not just for his millions of followers but for anyone looking to get smarter on business, sports or entertainment," said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, DGital Media.

"There are so many people who ask me how successful athletes and celebrities balance the world of business with the demands of being an elite athlete. I think 'Suiting Up' will be the forum that answers many of those questions for listeners, whether they are diehard fans, casual observers or just looking to get a little more insight into these complex but successful people," Rabil added. "The team at DGital Media is second to none in delivering the best in on-demand audio, and I am pleased to join their team."

You can listen to a preview here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/suiting-up-with-paul-...

Rabil has won championships and honors at every level of competition in lacrosse, including two League MVPs, a World MVP, and Major League Lacrosse Championship MVP. Starting with a Facebook page in 2009, Paul's grown his audience into a broad multi-channel network of more than 500,000 fans.

After graduating in 2008, Paul took on a role as a venture and operating partner for a portfolio of fitness clubs, then helped co-found Rabil Ventures, an investment arm, seeding companies like Funding Circle, Whistle Sports, and League Apps.

In 2014, he built a video content business called the Paul Rabil Experience, then sold it in 2016 to a Denver-based company called TopYa. In 2016, Paul co-founded Rabil Events, an operations and management company for multiple properties, including the 2017 Rabil Tour.

Established in 2009, Paul created the Paul Rabil Foundation, whose mission sets out to assist children with learning differences by funding scholarships and building lacrosse programs at partnered schools. Paul graduated from Johns Hopkins University with honors, majoring in Political Science.

About DGital Media

DGital Media (www.DGitalMedia.com) is the leading creator of premium on-demand audio entertainment in sports, business, tech, politics, comedy and news.  DGital Media's growing list of programming partners includes: Recode, Fortune, Crooked Media, Pod Save America, Mythical Entertainment, The UFC, Yahoo Sports, IMG, Fox Sports Digital, The Vertical, Sports Illustrated, TimeInc, Vox Media, Yoga Girl, Entertainment Weekly, The Verge, Eater, Learfield and The MMQB, among others, and features some of the most influential voices in sports, comedy, tech, politics, and news, including James Andrew Miller, Adrian Wojnarowski, Jon Favreau, Kara Swisher, Tony Kornheiser, Peter King, Jon Lovett, Tommy Vietor, Jim Norton, Rachel Brathen, Rhett and Link, Ezra Klein, James Andrew Miller, Albert Breer, Sherrod Small, Katie Nolan and Peter Kafka and many more. The company is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Contact: Joe Favorito/917-566-8345/joefavorito2@gmail.com

Alyssa Romano 212-308-1207/ Alyssa.Romano@octagon.com (For Paul Rabil)

