Snow Cat Travel becomes a member of ATTA

Mark Knowles

-- Snow Cat Travel, the premier travel brand of Rural Heritage Journeys PVT Ltd of Nepal specialising in private, custom vacations to Nepal has now joined the prestigious Adventure Travel Trade Association-ATTA.Established in 1990, the Adventure Travel Trade Association (ATTA) serves over 1000 members in over 100 countries worldwide. Members predominantly include tour operators, tourism boards, specialty agents and accommodations with a vested interest in the sustainable development of adventure tourism.Mark Knowles, the UK based Sales Manager for Snow Cat Travel says," We have joined this prestigious organisation in order to demonstrate our ongoing committment to responsible travel".Mark adds, "Our brand values are very much aligned with the ATTA Value Statement and that of UNWTO's Global Code of Ethics for Tourism. Becoming part of ATTA we can both share and learn from other committed businesses wthin the travel industry".With their very own private initiative "Support Rural Nepal" that provided both emergency relief and ongoing support to victims of the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, as well as efforts to create economic regeneration and preserving Nepal's rural heritage with the building of boutique hotels such as the Famous Farm at Nuwakot and the Old Inn at Bandipur, Snow Cat Travel and its parent company are already both passionate and fully committed to both responsible travel and the people of Nepal.For more about Snow Cat TravelFor more about our committment to "Support Rural Nepal" please contact us via email