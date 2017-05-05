 
Aerospace and Defence Telemetry market worth $1.9 Billion in 2017

 
 
LONDON - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Visiongain's new report the Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market 2017-2027: Regional and National Market Forecasts, Leading Companies, and Market by Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna), by Sensor (Global Positioning System, Load Cell, Torque, Weather Prediction, Others) & By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, RoW) indicates that the global Aerospace and Defence Telemetry market will see $1.9bn in spending in 2017.

The lead analyst of the report said: "The aerospace & defence telemetry market is mature in developed countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. However, developing economies, such as India and China, are in the developing stage of incorporating aerospace & defence telemetry systems into their operations. Whilst these markets can be difficult to enter, they are examples of the promising growth opportunities present in this market."

The 180+ page report contains 270 tables, charts and graphs that add visual analysis in order to explain developing trends within the Aerospace and Defence Telemetry market. Visiongain (https://www.visiongain.com/) provides sales forecasts for the period 2017-2027 for the two leading sets of submarkets, namely by Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna) and by Sensor (Global Positioning System, Load Cell, Torque, Weather Prediction, Others).

The 180+ page report offers market forecasts and analysis for 9 leading national markets and the rest of the world market, as well as Rest of Europe and Rest of Asia Pacific market forecasts. In addition, the report contains a dedicated leading companies' chapter covering 10 companies leading the field in Aerospace and Defence Telemetry.

The Aerospace & Defence Telemetry Market 2017-2027: Regional and National Market Forecasts, Leading Companies, and Market by Component (Receiver, Transmitter, Antenna), by Sensor (Global Positioning System, Load Cell, Torque, Weather Prediction, Others) & By Region (North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, RoW report will be of value to anyone who wants to better understand the Aerospace and Defence Telemetry market and its various segments. It will be useful for businesses who wish to better comprehend the part of the market they are already involved in, or those wishing to enter or expand into a different regional or technical part of the Aerospace and Defence Telemetry industry.

Notes for Editors

If you are interested in a more detailed overview of this report, please send an e-mail to sara.peerun@visiongainglobal.com or call her on +44 (0) 207 336 6100

About visiongain
Visiongain is one of the fastest-growing and most innovative independent media companies in Europe. Based in London, UK, visiongain produces a host of business-to-business conferences, newsletters, management reports and e-zines focusing on the automotive, chemical, cyber, defence, energy, pharmaceutical, materials and telecoms sectors.
Visiongain publishes reports produced by its in-house analysts, who are qualified experts in their field. Visiongain has firmly established itself as the first port of call for the business professional who needs independent, high-quality, original material to rely and depend on.

Contact
sara peerun
***@visiongain.com
