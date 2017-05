Duties of Security Guard in Retail Stores

Primary Role of Retail Security Officer is Loss Prevention and Asset Protection

Guards are responsible for the safe and proper working of any organization. They ensure the security of valuable goods and properties. Even through their main duties involve guarding service or security of peoples against theft, threat, and criminal damages. They help to prevent crime and illegal activities. Guards are controlling both entry and exit points. The role of the guard may vary depending on where he is working, sometimes they maintain records in the book. A common responsibility is to check staff members when leaving work and also check when products are delivered to the store.A professional retail security guard is hired to protect merchandise and allowing customers to have positive shopping experience. They look like a professional guard who cares about the job. Retail Security guards have an important role by keeping vigilant eyes on their surroundings at all time in order to provide safe shopping experience.At Secura, we understand many functions of a security officer in a retail environment. Our uniformed helps to optimize the loss prevention function at any store. Retail store owners dedicate lots of time, money and manpower towards improving security. We provide inhouse security service & effective guarding service that are designed specifically to address the needs of retail stores.