Weight Loss - A Sign Of Healthy Living

--"The best happiness in life is good health." Experiences of pain, sorrow, agony and hatred directly or indirectly affect our bodily state of affairs and ruin our happiness, in one way or the other. Little wonder we all, always pay keen attention to issues that pertain to our health and we run Helter skelter in order to resolve the said issues. Hence, we are naturally impelled to work towards one of our main targets in life – that is to live a healthy life; a life that is free from physical, psychological and spiritual problems.We buy different books, visit different blogs and websites every day, subscribe to different YouTube channels, go for health programs, health workshops and indulge into similar kind of activities all in the name of working towards living a healthy life. Sometimes we get answers and sometimes we are left in a confused state, and in fact more confused than the state we were, prior to when we began our quest for answers.Some of us associate healthy living with the size of our tummy or the size of our cheeks. Others say it's our facial expression and reaction to things that determine how healthy we are. Yet some others say it's the size of our legs (just kidding). In all these discoveries, one thing stands out; that is, most people do associate healthy living with our physical appearance or physical composition.Since health is being associated with our physical appearance or composition, the next thing that will be lingering on our mind is: "how best do I need to look" or "how do I keep my body fit to look healthy." Nevertheless, no matter the way we wish to address or handle the issue, we must never lose sight of the notion of 'fitness'.In football, a player can only partake in a match if he or she is duly recommended by the doctor to be a hundred percent fit, or close to that. The doctor needs to assert that such a player is fit, without injuries and, hence, in good health, or that a player sustained some injuries and that he or she cannot partake in the match because of ill health.Keeping fit is usually associated with losing weight. However, both concepts are mutually related and connected. In keeping fit, we tend to do so many kinds of exercises or take a certain diet that will make us lose weight. But it is important to know that loss of weight is not the main idea behind keeping fit.One of the big questions people tend to ask is if the loss of weight can be associated with living a healthy life. In response to this, it is necessary for us to bear in mind that weight loss can be a sign of healthy living and it can also be a sign of unhealthy living. For instance, one of the symptoms of certain illnesses is the loss of weight. This, however, does not mean that every weight loss is a symptom of an illness. Another example, we can see that there is a natural remedy for weight loss and there are also programs designed for helping people lose weight for the sake of living a healthy life.One of the natural ways of losing weight is by eating good food. There are so many food items that are readily available in the market that can be used to aid weight loss. These foods include Yogurt, Apples, Berries, Chili, Eggs, Salsa, Black Beans, Grapefruit, Lettuce, Quinoa, Cranberry Juice, Dark Chocolate, Almonds, Cinnamon, Oats, Bananas, Olive Oil, Peppermint, Kelp, Asparagus, Leafy Greens, Garlic, Green Tea, Apple Cider Vinegar, Cabbage, Tomatoes, Watercress, Fennel, Cucumber and Peaches.An assessment of these foods, we will discover that most of these food items contain certain acids, minerals, vitamins, bacteria or something similar that aid in the burning of fat or the loss of weight.Acids: Amino acids, oleic acid and folic acid help in the breaking down of excess fats found in the body.Bacteria: Probiotics helps in limiting the amount of fat being absorbed by the bodyVitamins: Calcium gets rid of cortisol; a hormone responsible for the increase in belly fat, fiber helps one to fight weight loss, flavonoids assist in stomach fat reduction, iodine assists in regulating what the body burns fat. Vitamin A, Vitamin B complex, Vitamin C, Vitamin K, magnesium, potassium, zinc, manganese, carotene, and iron all assist in burning fat.Others: chewing of crunchy foods, taking of food that is low in calories, taking foods that contain high protein aid in losing weight. Taking food that is high in metabolic rates aid in shedding extra unwanted pounds in the body. Insulin increases fat storage in our bodies, polyunsaturated fats help prevent hunger pains, Leptin assists in the regulation of metabolic rate and food appetite, allicin helps in killing harmful bacteria and viruses and water make one full and free.There is no need for one to embark on a journey in search of things that will aid one to stay healthy because it is all around us. The natural remedy for staying healthy, staying fit and losing weight, is not farfetched. It is within our grasp. 