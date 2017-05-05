 
News By Tag
* Mahagun Mall
* Mahagun Mall Noida
* Mahagun Mall Noida Extension
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Noida
  Uttar Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


Mahagun Mall: The Ideal Model of Providing the Best Shopping Experience

Mahagun Shopping Mall is established not only to fulfill the desire of any passionate shopaholics but also the mall provides de-stress shopping experience that will surely recharge your life with fun and entertainment.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mahagun Mall
Mahagun Mall Noida
Mahagun Mall Noida Extension

Industry:
Real Estate

Location:
Noida - Uttar Pradesh - India

Subject:
Projects

NOIDA, India - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Mahagun Shopping Mall is established not only to fulfill the desire of any passionate shopaholics but also the mall provides de-stress shopping experience that will surely recharge your life with fun and entertainment. The mall is a hub of premium branded stores, hypermarket, food zones, entertaining spaces, convenient parking space, etc. all under one roof to let customers do a happy shopping.

In the form of Mahagun Metro Shopping Mall, Mahagun Real Estate Developer not only provides perfect recreation alternatives for people of all ages including family and friends but also marks among other in the history of the traditional construction of malls. Mahagun Metro Shopping Mall not just introduces itself as one of the big names in the retail market. However, Mahagun Shopping Mallusually does more than displaying grand showrooms to satisfy all your desired requirements. It brings to the numerous unparalleled pioneering concepts, which is still not seen anywhere in the country. Whatever be your preferences, it doesn't matter to say that Mahagun Mall is the role model of any shopping complex and fits perfectly with its great concepts.

This shopping mall also even consists ofgalleries, gym, and other facilities that can offer an excellent mode of convenience, as well as leisureliness for everyone who comes here to shop. The Mahagun Mall is best known for its great shopping experience that can offer a huge array of choices in services and products that flawlessly suit for all type of financial planning. With all these offers, the people of all ages can easily spend their quality time and thus enjoy their weekends or holidays at the mall.This mall is also even a place to enjoy a movie, shopping and of course something to provide tasty for your taste buds. Big stores of Max, Lifestyle, or Pantaloons are also a part of this mall. There are also first-class hotels where one can plan their stay and thus spend their quality time comfortably with friends and family.

For any further queries,

http://www.mahagun.org.in/mall/

09582226445

Contact
09582226445
***@glorice.com
End
Source:mahagun mall
Email:***@glorice.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Ajnara Projects PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share