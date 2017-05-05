 

May 2017
3D Ninja launches search engine for 3D printable models

The first search engine for 3D printable models opens its doors.
 
iFind3D-logo-beta
AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- After one and a half year the time has finally come, 3D Ninja, the largest seller of 3D printers in The Netherlands officially launches the beta of their brand new search engine for 3D printable models called www.ifind3d.com

IFind3D combines all online libraries for 3D printable models in one fast and responsive engine making it easy for end users to find 3D printable models.
At the moment almost 70% of all online libraries and repositories  are connected and IFind3D counts over 700.000 unique results, expected is that before the end of 2017 around 90% of all worldwide 3D printable designs will be indexed in the search engine.

IFind3D uses state of the art algorithms  to make sure the best results are served at all time using almost 100 different variables by integrating an AI service using IBM's supercomputer 'Watson'.

The start-up cleared a budget of 250.000 Euros over a 5 year time span making this the fifth large 3D printing start-up from Dutch soil so far.


IFind3D officially launches the beta today

