"Weekly Digest" – The Rationalization of subsidies in the power sector
Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" – The Rationalization of subsidies in the power sector
The subsidy regime in the power sector had led to distortions in the market, which then plagued the power sector with NPA's. As we move from coal energy to solar energy, government incentives and subsidies to the solar sector can lead to misallocation of capital. Any further reforms in the power should be done keeping in mind the optimal solar and coal energy mix.
This weekly reports, covering a vast array of trending micro and macroeconomic factors, caters to investment managers by providing in-depth assessments for informed decision making.
