 
News By Tag
* Financial Research
* Investment Research
* Macroeconomic
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Mumbai
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

"Weekly Digest" – The Rationalization of subsidies in the power sector

Decimal Point Analytics publishes the latest edition of "Weekly Digest" – The Rationalization of subsidies in the power sector
 
MUMBAI, India - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Decimal Point's recently published weekly digest explains government subsidies for electricity tariff can be changed to allow price discovery to happen and stabilize demand and supply of electricity.

The subsidy regime in the power sector had led to distortions in the market, which then plagued the power sector with NPA's. As we move from coal energy to solar energy, government incentives and subsidies to the solar sector can lead to misallocation of capital. Any further reforms in the power should be done keeping in mind the optimal solar and coal energy mix.

This weekly reports, covering a vast array of trending micro and macroeconomic factors, caters to investment managers by providing in-depth assessments for informed decision making.

Read the full article here: http://www.decimalpointanalytics.com/weeklydigest/09May2017/index.html

Decimal Point Analytics is a financial research & analytics companyproviding enriched data, structured information and actionable analytics to financial services companies. It is an independent, management owned company, which has been working with its customers since 2003. Our solutions cover front, mid and back-office support for investment management business that address specific challenges. Our services enable our customers to supplement their operations with additional resources and augment research processes using our technology powered bespoke offerings.

Decimal Point's uniqueness lies in the fact that we facilitate extraction of critical information at the right time and cost, creating a winning value proposition for our customers.

Visit the website at www.decimalpointanalytics.com.

Contact
Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
+91 22 6788 5800
info@decimalpointanalytics.com
End
Source:Decimal Point Analytics Pvt. Ltd.
Email:***@decimalpointanalytics.com
Posted By:***@decimalpointanalytics.com Email Verified
Tags:Financial Research, Investment Research, Macroeconomic
Industry:Finance
Location:Mumbai - Maharashtra - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Decimal Point Analytics News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share