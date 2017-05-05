News By Tag
how to backup roadrunner email ? and How to contact Roadrunner Email Customer Care ?
Roadrunner email provides top security to the email account and also prevents any type of outside interference. Emails can be accessed easily and user can save emails in separate folder in the account.
Now there are instances when the Roadrunner email user might face trouble with the email account. There can be various issues surrounding the Roadrunner email account and this article will provide solution to some of the issues. Also for advanced troubleshooting to the Roadrunner email account contact Roadrunner customer support.
One of the common problem in backup of Roadrunner emails. Here are the steps to backup Roadrunner emails –
• Open the Roadrunner account and click on 'File'.
• Next choose 'Open & Export' and then select 'Import/Export'.
• Now choose the option 'Export to a file' and then select 'Next'.
• Select the data file and again select 'Next'.
• Also select the mail folder for backup and again select 'Next'.
• Choose a location and name the backup file. Finally click on 'Finish'.
There are also other ways to backup the Roadrunner emails. Drag and drop the emails to the folder for backup. Also user can have a desktop email client for storing backup of Roadrunner emails. Dial Roadrunner email customer service phone number for the best solutions. Support expert will provide alternate ways to store the Roadrunner emails.
The other common trouble that Roadrunner user faces is problem in accessing the email in Android device. Here are the correct steps to set up the email account in the device –
• Launch the Email app in the device, enter the email address and tap 'Next'.
• Select 'Personal (POP3)' and tap 'Next'.
• Enter 'Incoming Server Settings' as 'pop-server.maine.rr.com' and 'Port' as '110'.
• Tap 'Next' to move forward.
• Enter 'Outgoing Server Settings' as 'smtp-server.maine.rr.com' and 'Port' as '587'.
• Tap 'Next' and 'Next' again. Type the 'User Name' and tap 'Next' to complete the email setup process.
The other common problem that the Roadrunner email user faces in problem in accessing the email account or email is not working. If the user is trying to accessing the email account using any device then check the email server settings for proper incoming and outgoing of emails. While the accessing the Roadrunner account from PC make sure browser cookies and history details are deleted. Also restart the system and start accessing the emails in the browser with Safe Mode.
For other advanced solutions dial Roadrunner customer care phone number and have detailed discussion with email experts. Support team remotely diagnoses the issue and provides best troubleshooting steps for email account access problem. Simply dial the helpline number and get connected to the experts.
http://www.allsupportno.com/
