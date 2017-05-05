 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


Veltec comes second in Total Antwerp "Best Contractor Awards 2017"

 
 
STUTTGART, Germany - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Veltec receives the "Best Contractor Award 2017" from Total Antwerp. The industrial services provider has services for the Belgian customer for 15 years.

The Veltec team came second in the Total Antwerp "Best Contractor Award 2017" ceremony. The Veltec team scored 82.66% in the category of quality, flexibility and order management and 78.37% in the category of safety.

Veltec became second in the category less "then 25,000 hours" within the last year. Veltec had a better score in the main categories then the first one, but they didn't have the possibility to achieve extra points in a safety walk (because of the lack of time by the customer). In total, seven individual awards and one global award were awarded. The award ceremony took place at the annual award conference in Schilde, Belgium.

The award was not granted for a single project but rather for the cooperation in general. "We are very pleased about the award which we view as confirmation of our work because customer satisfaction is very important for us," says Dirk Boeykens, Managing Director at Veltec in Belgium.

For about 15 years Veltec has supported this important customer in Belgium. Currently, the industrial services provider performs on-site machining such as torqueing and tensioning as well as assembly and workshop services, for example.

With a combined effort, quick and straightforward solutions, and customized services, Veltec helps customers save time and money and finds a safe solution.


About Veltec

The Leadec Group is one of the leading providers of technical services for key sectors like the automotive, process and power plant industries. In 2016 the affiliated companies Leadec and Veltec earned combined sales of around EUR 1 billion.

Veltec has decades of experience as a technical services provider in the process and power plant industries. The pioneering company provides flexible, expert support throughout Europe to customers in the process industries oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, raw materials and power plants. Around 1,000 permanent employees and additional manpower as required are available for short-term or permanent deployments on site at customer plants, often working in interdisciplinary teams of up to 500 specialists and drawing on their experience from more than 500 turnarounds. Other services offered include automation, on-site services and overhauls.

Learn more about the new brand here: www.veltec-services.com


Contact for press and media

Melanie Klagmann
Communications
Leadec Group
Meitnerstr. 11
70563 Stuttgart, Germany
Tel. +49 711 78 41-173
melanie.klagmann@leadec-services.com
www.leadec-services.com
www.veltec-services.com

