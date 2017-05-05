News By Tag
Silk Warm Gives Out Special Treat for Mother's Day
Silk Warm Microfiber Towel is on a 40% sale as a Mother's Day Special.
Available in two sizes: medium (20" x 40") and large (24" x 48"), the Silk Warm towel has been the choice of many due to its superb absorbency and ability to dry faster than most cotton towels. It is lightweight and occupies as little space as possible, making it a favorite amongst travelers. It comes with its own mesh carry pouch, allowing easy keeping and convenient storage.
But aside from being an effective travel towel, Silk Warm can be used for many things as well. It is suitable for cleaning, as is one of the microfiber's edges among other fabrics. It is also ideally used for hiking, camping, sports, yoga, gym, bathing and while at the beach. And with its many possibilities, the Silk Warm towel makes a great gift too, whether it's for mothers or not.
Furthermore, G&H Global LLC, the company behind it, has long been passionate in delivering only the best for its shoppers. They have a withstanding policy on assuring customer satisfaction where individuals who are not 100% happy with their Microfiber Towel may simply return the item and receive their full money back, without questions asked.
