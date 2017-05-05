 
Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Silk Warm Gives Out Special Treat for Mother's Day

Silk Warm Microfiber Towel is on a 40% sale as a Mother's Day Special.
 
 
Get your Silk Warm Microfiber Towel at a 40% discount today!
 
BAYSIDE, N.Y. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The premium microfiber towel "Silk Warm" will be offered at a 40% discount as part of the world's celebration of mother's everywhere. And the said sale will start on May 10, 2017, and is set to end on Mother's Day itself, May 14, 2017.

Available in two sizes: medium (20" x 40") and large (24" x 48"), the Silk Warm towel has been the choice of many due to its superb absorbency and ability to dry faster than most cotton towels. It is lightweight and occupies as little space as possible, making it a favorite amongst travelers. It comes with its own mesh carry pouch, allowing easy keeping and convenient storage.

But aside from being an effective travel towel, Silk Warm can be used for many things as well. It is suitable for cleaning, as is one of the microfiber's edges among other fabrics. It is also ideally used for hiking, camping, sports, yoga, gym, bathing and while at the beach. And with its many possibilities, the Silk Warm towel makes a great gift too, whether it's for mothers or not.

Furthermore, G&H Global LLC, the company behind it, has long been passionate in delivering only the best for its shoppers. They have a withstanding policy on assuring customer satisfaction where individuals who are not 100% happy with their Microfiber Towel may simply return the item and receive their full money back, without questions asked.

The company has also announced during a brief interview that stocks for the Silk Warm Microfiber Towel (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O73X152) are only limited. Through their marketing manager, Tom Huston, they informed: "We only have a few items left, and we would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone to hurry before it runs out!"

Exclusively sold on Amazon.com, shoppers interested in this fine quality, top-of-the-line travel towel (https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00O73X148) may use the promo code "VQO8ZMSR" to claim their 40% discount during checkout.

