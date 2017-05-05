News By Tag
Denis Welch Motorsport Sponsor GT and Sports Car Cup
Leading Austin Healey and Jaguar E-Type Performance Specialists on track at Silverstone Historic Festival
The "GT & Sports Car Cup" is a race series for genuine Pre-66 GTs and Pre-63 Sports-Cars of a type that competed in the World Sportscar championship period and is now in its 11th season. Denis Welch Motorsport are proudly sponsoring this round of the 2017 series. The team has a long association with the GTSCC, with Jeremy Welch and Martyn Corfield being crowed as overall winners in 2016 in addition to supplying parts and services to other competitors in the field.
Visitors to the GTSCC marquee will be able to find out more about Denis Welch Motorsport, the cars, the drivers and pick up the latest Big Healey and Jaguar E-Type Performance Catalogues.
Cars and Drivers in Action
In the GT and Sports Car Cup, Martyn Corfield and co-driver Jeremy Welch will be driving Corfield's Austin Healey 3000,
SMO 746. This ex-Works/John Gott car will be competing in only its second race since 1972. Also competing in round 2 will be Alex Bell and co-driver Julian Thomas in another ex-works Healey 3000, 767 KNX.
Nils-Fredrik Nyblaeus will also be driving his Austin Healey 3000, YOP 999 co-driven with Jeremy Welch, the pairing won the GT3 class last time out at Donington.
In the HSCC Historic Touring Car race, Julian Thomas will drive his 1964 Ford Falcon Sprint in his second race in the car.
Further information on the cars and the team can be found on the Denis Welch Motorsport website at www.bighealey.co.uk
