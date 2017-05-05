 
Industry News





Greg Sheller and Team Earn Prestigious RE/MAX Platinum Club Award

The RE/MAX Platinum Club Award is Received By Fewer Than Five Percent of All Active RE/MAX Agents Worldwide
 
 
SARASOTA, Fla. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Greg Sheller and Team have earned the RE/MAX Platinum Club Award, which recognizes the highest producing RE/MAX associates based on performance. In 2016, fewer than five percent of all active RE/MAX agents worldwide received this award.

The team handles residential and commercial real estate from Ruskin to North Port, including full property management services. Broker-Associate Greg Sheller, buyer agents Roy Middleton and Karen Strickland, and assistant Pam Klein work hard to provide the best possible experience for their clients. Ninety percent of their business comes from repeat customers and referrals.

Greg Sheller and Team can be reached at the Sarasota office of RE/MAX Alliance Group at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, Florida 34239, or by telephone at (941) 308-3829.

RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for both transactions and sales volume. It is the #1 office in Florida for contributions to the Children's Miracle Network. With more than 300 agents and staff, RE/MAX Alliance Group offers residential and commercial real estate solutions throughout Sarasota, Manatee and Charlotte counties, with offices in Sarasota, Bradenton, Anna Maria Island, University Park, Venice, Siesta Key and Englewood. For more information, please visit http://www.alliancegroupfl.com.

PHOTO: Pamela Klein, Roy Middleton, Greg Sheller, and Karen Strickland

Media Contact: Thomas & Brannan Communications
Source:RE/MAX Alliance Group
