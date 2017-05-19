 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Fashion Night Out: CoutureMask

The Set NYC presents: Fashion Night Out: CoutureMask An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
 
 
flyer_couture_may19
flyer_couture_may19
NEW YORK - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- The Set NYC presents:    Fashion Night Out:  CoutureMask    An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.  Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy.  A fashion show by CoutureMask.  An art exhibition from New York City's finest artists.  Art exhibition:  6pm-8pm.  And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14

Exhibiting Artists:

Erika Lyn Horwitz

Julie Ortiz

Nina Josephson

Katherine Bobadilla

Jeffrey Dickash

vera tse

Seth King

Stacy Smith Art

Danijela Potocan

Lesya Malskaya film

Elliot Belokostolsky

Kristen Jongen

8:00 pm Fashion show:

CoutureMask

Friday,  May  19  2017    6pm - 9:00pm

Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave  Chelsea Manhattan

Fashion show presentation:  8:00pm

www.thesetnyc.com

Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@thesetnyc.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion
Industry:Arts
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Set NYC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share