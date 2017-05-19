The Set NYC presents: Fashion Night Out: CoutureMask An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.

flyer_ couture_ may19

Contact

pim shih

***@thesetnyc.com pim shih

End

-- The Set NYC presents: Fashion Night Out: CoutureMask An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org. Freedom Ladder is a global non-profit organization dedicated to making the world safe for children by educating them about the issues that are important to their lives using popular entertainment and inspiring them to live lives of courage, inspiration, and joy. A fashion show by CoutureMask. An art exhibition from New York City's finest artists. Art exhibition: 6pm-8pm. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony Colossians 3:14Exhibiting Artists:Erika Lyn HorwitzJulie OrtizNina JosephsonKatherine BobadillaJeffrey Dickashvera tseSeth KingStacy Smith ArtDanijela PotocanLesya Malskaya filmElliot BelokostolskyKristen Jongen8:00 pm Fashion show:CoutureMaskFriday, May 19 2017 6pm - 9:00pmHoly Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea ManhattanFashion show presentation:8:00pmwww.thesetnyc.com