Fashion Night Out: CoutureMask
The Set NYC presents: Fashion Night Out: CoutureMask An event to help create a safer world for children with www.freedomladder.org.
Exhibiting Artists:
Erika Lyn Horwitz
Julie Ortiz
Nina Josephson
Katherine Bobadilla
Jeffrey Dickash
vera tse
Seth King
Stacy Smith Art
Danijela Potocan
Lesya Malskaya film
Elliot Belokostolsky
Kristen Jongen
8:00 pm Fashion show:
CoutureMask
Friday, May 19 2017 6pm - 9:00pm
Holy Apostles Gallery, 296 9th Ave Chelsea Manhattan
Fashion show presentation:
www.thesetnyc.com
Contact
pim shih
***@thesetnyc.com
