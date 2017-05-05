News By Tag
Codiant software technologies will exhibit at CeBIT 2017, Australia
The renowned Mobile app and web development company, Codiant software technologies is ready for another quantum jump after its keynote presence in Web Summit 2016. The company is at the tipping point of disruption to manifest its constructive Mobile App, Web and Custom Solutions at Cebit Australia 2017- the largest & longest running business technology conference & exhibition in Asia Pacific.
Codiant's quantum leaps in contributing to digital transformation have emerged as one of the best mobile app development companies in the world. Mobility, Web, and the Cloud solutions are making a powerful combination under the umbrella of this small tech giant in the United States.
Regarding their upcoming visit to Cebit, Australia 2017 -Mr. Vikrant Jain, the founder and CEO of Codiant software technologies endorses that visits and exhibition at such big global events is like rekindling ART: Alliances, Relationships, and Technology driven partnerships. It's not a question of reinventing the wheel of what's currently going on in the tech-growing world, but it's about changing the old strategies by learning from the new powerhouses that dig deep in a digital quagmire.
The Codiant software technologies is all set to come with a bang where mobile app ecosystem and trending technologies, including Angular JS, Node JS, MongoDB, Cloud Solutions, Wearable Apps and Internet of things are all thumbs. They are also thrilled to exhibit the key specialties of their company viz On-demand delivery apps, E-commerce website development, Mcommerce development and more into the world's most happening global summit.
The company being an exhibitor is elated to attend the global Event for Digital business held in Sydney, Australia. It would be a radical new beginning to manifest, build relationships and partnerships with budding startups, and enterprises for every company setting their foot forward in Cebit.
Codiant software technologies is an ISO 9001-2008 & ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified for its Quality Management System & Information Security System and is registered in the USA, IL with offshore development center in India and the UK.
If you plan on attending the Cebit 2017 and want to leverage a full stack digital service all under one roof, then this company is a perfect rescue and your right technology partner. They are exhibiting at Stall no. K19 on 23-25 May 2017 and offering free passes for their clients and visitors. For further information about the passes, their unparalleled mobile app and web services, solutions, visit http://www.codiant.com or contact them at +1-3092780633 or email them at info@codiant.com.
Contact
Mr. Vikrant Jain
Codiant Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
+1-309-278-0633
***@codiant.com
