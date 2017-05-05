News By Tag
* LGBT
* NGLCC
* Las Vegas
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce of Nevada Drive Fore Success Keynote Speaker
National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce President, Justin Nelson to Keynote at Drive Fore Success Golf Tournament with Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce of Nevada.
"I am honored to join the GLCCNV for this fantastic golf tournament that brings together outstanding LGBT Business Enterprises and supplier diversity professionals as they sink a hole-in-one for their businesses,"
Mr. Nelson will also be discussing the upcoming 2017 NGLCC International Business & Leadership Conference coming to Las Vegas, August 1-4, 2017. The conference, which is the largest LGBT business event in the world, will attract over 1,000 LGBT entrepreneurs, corporate decision-makers, affiliate chamber leaders, and government officials from across the country and around the globe.
Information on the 2017 Drive Fore Success Golf Tournament and the important work of the Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce of Nevada can be found at www.glccnv.org.
ABOUT NGLCC:
The National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org
Media Contact
Jonathan Lovitz
Senior Vice President, NGLCC
jlovitz@nglcc.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse