May 2017
KORRA's EDM track "Trapped" is Ruling the Soundcloud Arena Description

In soundcloud, the EDM and Dance artist KORRA is reigning with her songs. The latest being "Trapped" – the EDM music available to groove all her fans and followers.
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- EDM has gradually turned popular and with artists like KORAA – it's extremely sought-after. This dancer, model and singer – KORRA is amazingly talented. She has created herself as one of the amazing singers as a result her songs got featured in the signboard Dance Club Charts. Her single, "Fiyacraka" charted at #18 on and #7 on the DJ Times National Dance. KORAA together with her latest music –has electronic beats and music that is fearless and completely out-of-the-world. She has received support from DJs like Sick people, Chuckie, Tiesto and Hardwell to name a few!

EDM is club music that is principally dance with a broad vary of music genres that are largely played in clubs, festivals and nightclubs. There are many DJs incorporating this genre in their songs, however in soundcloud, the artist that is making fans groove is KORRA, who is also a dancer, singer and model. Her music is unimaginable in every way and is boosting with the warmth and flavor. Her latest track – "Trapped" is a remix and has wonderful music from many instruments. It is a full bodied song that contains a soft facet and a soothing part. Her music is very influenced by Daft Punk, Armin Van Buuren, Tiesto and Kaskade.

KORRA has remixed many songs of illustrious artists like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, AC/DC, Christina Aguilera, Pink, and Mariah Carey etc. Her latest song, "Trapped" is a remix some of the best music combined with wonderful musical instruments. Fans everywhere the globe can merely connect with her on Twitter and YouTube.

KORRA has tried everything from Hollywood glam, Hip Hop, EDM, Ballet in her life. In soundcloud, she has many fans and followers – the list is growing fast. She has an interesting voice in "Trapped" that has all potential to rule the EDM music and dance scene.

For more song visit our link : https://soundcloud.com/korr-a/sets/trapped
