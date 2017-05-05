News By Tag
Cultural Perspectives Managing Director Discusses Cultural Diversity at icare Festival of People
Led by Megan Clements, General Manager of organisational culture and people engagement at icare, the panel discussion roll focused on issues including human-centred design in workplace culture, inclusion of people from diverse backgrounds, enhancing deeper understanding of people of diverse ethnicities, and breaking cultural barriers.
As a leading voice in multicultural strategy consultancy and communications field, Pino shared his insights into best practices for incorporating diversity and inclusion throughout his workplace and in business conduct.
"A deep understanding of cultural diversity and diversity of experience builds genuine connection with people. Diversity is a strength to celebrate. When we engage different perspectives, we create better outcomes and innovations"
The panel also presented ideas and opinions from a series of speakers including Clark Donovan, Law Clerk at Dentons, Peter Doukas, Chair of Ethnic Communities Council, and Andrew Branwhite, Head of Brand icare.
icare Festival of People is a celebration of cultural diversity organised by icare NSW
