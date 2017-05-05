 
Industry News





Cultural Perspectives Managing Director Discusses Cultural Diversity at icare Festival of People

 
SYDNEY, Australia - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Pino Migliorino, Managing Director of Cultural Perspectives Group, participated today in a panel discussing cultural diversity at the icare Festival of People at Gosford.

Led by Megan Clements, General Manager of organisational culture and people engagement at icare, the panel discussion roll focused on issues including human-centred design in workplace culture, inclusion of people from diverse backgrounds, enhancing deeper understanding of people of diverse ethnicities, and breaking cultural barriers.

As a leading voice in multicultural strategy consultancy and communications field, Pino shared his insights into best practices for incorporating diversity and inclusion throughout his workplace and in business conduct.

"A deep understanding of cultural diversity and diversity of experience builds genuine connection with people. Diversity is a strength to celebrate. When we engage different perspectives, we create better outcomes and innovations", said Pino Migliorino.

The panel also presented ideas and opinions from a series of speakers including Clark Donovan, Law Clerk at Dentons, Peter Doukas, Chair of Ethnic Communities Council, and Andrew Branwhite, Head of Brand icare.

icare Festival of People is a celebration of cultural diversity organised by icare NSW (https://www.facebook.com/icareNSW/), a Government healthcare provider. At the Festival, the icare Multicultural Plan 2017 was launched to direct the organisation to deliver services that reflect the diverse needs of our customers.
