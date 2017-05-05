News By Tag
Social marketing – a new model for today's world
Behaviour change marketing is something that has been used to deliver positive health messages for many years.
A social marketing agency once said,…."any creative campaign, however much it costs, however well its targeted, however much research has gone into it, is destined to fail, if it does not make a connection". But what does that actually mean?
It means that if a marketing campaign is not perceived to be of any interest, relevance or benefit to the recipient of it, then it won't succeed.
That's where social marketing scores.
Social marketing takes lifestyle issues and inspires positive action
A successful social marketing campaign takes a central issue or cause (of relevance to society, such as healthcare), and attempts to inspire change through its content, key message, and delivery.
Let's take this a step further, in the context of healthcare. A social marketing campaign might promote better healthcare screening to those perceived to be at greatest risk of heart disease in a specific region – and deliver 'the solution' in ways that targets are responsive to.
Or to take another example, in the context of education, it might empower young people moving onto higher education, to think through their wider options, consider what's possible (viable routes) so that they can find the right ways of setting up their future.
Positive messages, right for the recipient
Social marketing promotes a positive, healthy, ambitious, forward-thinking society and that's a really special ability.
"It's like no other traditional marketing technique", said Oliver Morton, Director for Perfect Circle, arguably one of the UK's leading social marketing pioneers.
"We are in the business of changing lives, improving outcomes, and promoting a wider sense of social good", he said. "If Perfect Circle can achieve this in a small way, then that makes us happy people."
Social marketing drives positive behaviour change across society by getting to grips with issues that impact on people and help communities.
"If we can improve outcomes for people, by delivering important campaign messages, improving awareness, and connecting with people in ways that they understand and are responsive to, then social marketing is a new model for our world – and it's one that we, as a business, are committed to."
