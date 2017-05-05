News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Mind Numbing Facts About Event Management Companies
People do not know at all what is event management and what event management companies do. As nowadays any Tom, Dick or Harry can form an event management company at their own whim. This article will be talking about the ABCs of event management.
Now event management and event marketing are working together as a dichotomy. Event management companies must work with events marketing in order to ensure the success. Individuals doing event management should think about marketing these events first before they even consider working on planning any future events.
Any company in this field must ensure careful planning and execution of any event. The company must work closely with the person for whom they are doing event management for, as part of his team like an extension of his arms and legs. They must be providing the focus needed to manage each part of the event management process, leaving the client company free to concentrate on their core responsibilities during the event.
There are many events, classified as cultural events, social events, public events and personal events.
Social events consist of events such as award functions, fashion shows, musical shows, and product launches.
Personal events include marriage functions, birthday parties or any personal celebrations such as baby bashes and hen or stag nights.
Public events are events held at large scale public occasions, and cultural events include national holidays such as Diwali, Chinese New Year and Christmas.
It is not easy to conduct an event. These events require proper planning and an expert event manager or organizer has to start the work of organizing the event at least a few months earlier. Firstly an expert planner will think of the logistics to support and conduct the shows. To be very clear, social events such as award functions, fashion shows etc. require the proper sponsors, advertisements and of course marketing. There are various marketing channels such as TV ads, magazine spreads and online websites.
An event can be divded into 4 different parts. In first part there will be a team of skilled marketing people, who can find good sponsors and handle the marketing strategy for the show or event. Advertisement is also a basic need for the success of an event. Any proper event management companies must know this.
Secondly, a group of people will have to start work on the venue at least a few days to a week before the start of the event. The venue, day date and time are equally important factors, and as such the place where event is to be conducted should be suitable for the guests.
For the third part the important thing is for the show to be practiced. Even people such as Steve Jobs conduct rehearsals to perform every product launch he heads as an act. He conducts rehearsals again and again for the success of the product launch, and so should you for your events. The Fourth part is the selling of tickets and garnering of support for the event in the eyes of the public, and of course the planning of proper security services. The security must be able to perform good crowd control to ensure success.
When all these parts of the event work together successfully and flow, a successful event will be organized. In short, to make any event successful the most important thing is planning, and the other step is to follow up accordingly to the plans as per rehearsals.
visit: https://www.mixesfrommars.sg
Contact
Mixes From Mars, David Lee
+6597812307
***@mixesfrommars.sg
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse