 
News By Tag
* Department Of Defense
* Additive Manufacturing
* Adapt
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Golden
  Colorado
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765


Department of Defense Office of Economic Adjustment Funds Advanced Manufacturers Network

Test case integrates R&D, OEMs, contractors and subs to efficiently employ AM processes, expand markets and increase resiliency
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Department Of Defense
Additive Manufacturing
Adapt

Industry:
Manufacturing

Location:
Golden - Colorado - US

GOLDEN, Colo. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- ADAPT, the Alliance for the Development of Additive Processing Technologies, a research consortium focused on developing technologies to accelerate the certification and qualification of 3D printed metal parts, in cooperation with the University of Utah, has received funding from the U.S. Department of Defense for the first phase of the Mountain West Advanced Manufacturer's Network (MWAMN). From the approximately $2.7 million in funding, roughly $1.5 million will go to Colorado School of Mines and ADAPT.

"This program creates a new manufacturing platform to advance economic and workforce resilience in response to changes in defense spending," said ADAPT Technical Director Aaron Stebner. "Enabling manufacturers to efficiently deploy additive manufacturing processes helps diversify their product offerings, expand into non-defense markets, and provide resilient employment and value to their communities and the economy independent of defense spending."

The MWAMN leverages ADAPT's existing data infrastructure built with funding from a State of Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade Advanced Industries Accelerator grant and funds from founding member companies. This data infrastructure will help inform product and material change-overs; create new innovations and diversification; accelerate product development; and reduce reliance on the defense industry while improving the ability respond to new Department of Defense requirements.

Other network members include Citrine Informatics; Carnegie Mellon's NextManufacturing Center; and the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership organizations from Colorado and Utah, Manufacturer's Edge and the MEP Center at The University of Utah.

"Additive manufacturing holds the promise of enabling manufacturers to quickly adapt to changing market needs compared to traditional manufacturing methods," noted Heidi Hostetter, ADAPT industry board chair. "Today, building new parts or switching materials with this technology takes too long. MWAMN is focused on radically shortening that time, lowering costs, and reducing the negative economic impact on companies and communities when defense programs and spending changes."

Together, members will network past, present, and future defense-supported metals manufacturers directly with advanced manufacturing research and development centers via a centralized, artificially intelligent database. This platform will enable defense manufacturing contractors to efficiently use AM processes to shorten product development cycles, expand product mix, enter new non-defense markets, increasing economic diversification of their businesses along with economic and workforce resilience.

About ADAPT

The Alliance for the Development of Additive Processing Technologies (ADAPT) is a research and development organization dedicated to the creation of next-generation data informatics and advanced characterization technologies for additive manufacturing technologies. ADAPT uses these tools to help industry and government qualify, standardize, assess, and optimize advanced manufacturing processes and parts. Several levels of membership to the ADAPT consortium are available. Founding industry members include Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp., Faustson Tool, Lockheed Martin, Citrine Informatics. Grant funding from the Colorado Office of Economic Development & International Trade (OEDIT) was provided to Manufacturer's Edge and The National Institute of Standards and Technology's Hollings Manufacturing Extension Partnership. For more information, find ADAPT at http://adapt.mines.edu, LinkedIn,Facebook, or Twitter.

Contact
Aaron Stebner
ADAPT Technical Director
***@mines.edu
End
Source:ADAPT
Email:***@mines.edu
Tags:Department Of Defense, Additive Manufacturing, Adapt
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Golden - Colorado - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Shannon Marketing Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 11, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share