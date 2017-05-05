Country(s)
High End Fashion Designer Ionica Moldovianu to showcase her luxury designs in the 'Billionaire's Bay', Antibes, France
IONICA who partnered with the elites of the luxury industry for the Port Vauban exclusive events, will showcase her elegant collection in front of the exclusive attendees and VIP guests attending Cannes Film Festival 2017.
Ionica Moldovianu who is also a model and a humanitarian says that her biggest dream and ambition as a successful designer and entrepreneur is to empower women through her designs and make a difference in people's lives. She spends a lot of her time volunteering and supporting causes that she believes in. "There is no greater satisfaction in life than in giving. It is through the simplicity of your heart, your joy, honesty, kindness and generosity that you touch other people's lives", says Ionica.
The Romanian born designer draws inspiration from life, people, nature and her travels. Using environmentally friendly fabrics such as silk, bamboo cotton and wools from all over the world, Ionica Moldovianu has created a collection that is timeless, classic and elegant with her own added European touch.
"It is truly beautiful to see women embracing their feminine side and this collection represents femininity and elegance. But we know true beauty comes from within", says the designer. "Whilst I create the elegance on the outside my message for women is to focus on the elegance of their heart. Because when we have the whole package, that is powerful, not only that it changes our lives completely but also changes the lives of those around us". http://ionicamoldovianu.com
For the upcoming shows, IONICA has also collaborated with VIVA GLAM Magazine ( http://vivaglammagazine.com)
Port Vauban in Antibes is one of Europe's largest attractions for yachts. It is the home to numerous international events, such as the Cannes Film Festival and the Monaco Grand Prix, the Côte d'Azur also offers an extensive range of luxury hotels, casinos, Michelin starred restaurants, golf courses and entertainment and cultural establishments to unite the key concepts of leisure and pleasure.
