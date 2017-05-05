News By Tag
Tokyo Promotes "Sake Brewery Tourism" to International Visitors
Following Japan's Central Government's New Initiatives, Japan's capital and largest city also hope to attract international visitors by promoting sake or "Nihonshu," literally "Japanese Rice Wine" experiences.
Most sake breweries are traditional Japanese-style wooden buildings, where tourists can get informed about sake brewing and enjoy tasting various kinds of local Japanese rice wine. Japan's central government hopes that sake breweries can be effectively used as tourist resources to revitalize local areas with tourism. The city of Tokyo also sees this as a way to draw tourists to less visited parts of the city.
At the nine Tokyo sake breweries or "sakagura," the following tourism experiences are available:
Sakagura tours in English (http://www.tamajiman.com/
Sakagura tours in Japanese, where English-speaking tourists can bring their own guide to accompany them. These include: Koyama brewery, producer of Marushin-Masamune;
On-premises shopping and tasting. The remaining breweries maintain branded sake shops selling their elixirs and some offer tastings but no tours. These include: Nozaki brewery, producer of Kisho sake; Ozawa brewery, producer of Kuwanomiyako sake; and Noguchi brewery, producer of Kouzuru.
In addition to shops, where tourists can purchase the in-house made sake, some of these breweries also operate restaurants, where the sake is perfectly paired with fresh, local cuisine.
All of these breweries have been making sake in Tokyo since the Edo period, and they continue to score exceptionally well at national competitions recognizing superior quality of newly brewed and bottled batches.
According to a survey conducted by the Japan Tourism Agency in 2015, more than 40 percent of inbound tourists drank sake during their stay in Japan. It is hoped that not only will visitors enjoy their sake experiences in Tokyo, but that they will purchase a few bottles to bring home, and continue to buy Tokyo sake when they return home, thus boosting Tokyo sake exports internationally.
For more information on sake travel experiences in Tokyo, visit the specific link on Tokyo City Tourism's website (http://www.gotokyo.org/
