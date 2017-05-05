 
May 2017





Kleen Pro Solutions Named Tampa Bay's Top Commercial Cleaning Company

Tampa Bay Business Journal's Annual Awards Ceremony Recognizes Outstanding Companies in the Tampa Bay Area - names Kleen Pro Solutions #1
 
 
Listed Under

TAMPA, Fla. - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Tampa, FL. Business owners and managers who need a reliable, efficient, and affordable commercial cleaning company have a new solution. Kleen Pro Solutions, that is. Kleen Pro Solutions was voted the "Best in the Biz" in the commercial cleaning company category by readers of the Tampa Bay Business Journal for 2016.

After winning the award, Scott Kurtz, CEO and President of Kleen Pro Solutions said, "We're very grateful for all the support we've received. Our primary key to success is communication, and it will always remain our most important objective, along with providing superior cleaning services."

Scott established Kleen Pro Solutions at the beginning of 2016 to provide a truly high-quality cleaning service in the Tampa Bay area. Several years ago, he noticed that cleaning companies consistently used shortcuts in an attempt to maintain the cleanliness of the buildings he managed.  Scott decided to start a business that would not only do an excellent job cleaning for clients and also respect their privacy, but would ensure clear communication is a top priority. His transparency in doing business includes providing his clients with information he considers essential, such as the names of the employees who clean their facilities, and a list of the cleaning solutions used. Clients appreciate Scott's openness, reflected in the following review from Elisabeth Butterfield: "Within minutes of meeting Scott, owner of Kleen Pro Solutions, you'll know behind that affable personality he is all about results. He will give a clear, concise and accurate assessment of what it would take to clean your business and keep it that way. If you're looking for a makeshift cleaning crew, this is not the source for that. Scott is all about clean and he gets down to the nitty-gritty! Highly recommend!"

About Kleen Pro Solutions, LLC.

Kleen Pro Solutions is a licensed and insured commercial cleaning company (which also provides residential and industrial cleaning services) founded in 2016 by Scott Kurtz. Serving clients all over the Tampa Bay area, including Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco, and Polk Counties, Kleen Pro Solutions provides thorough, professional cleaning services at an affordable rate. Services include, but are not limited to, floors (sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, stripping, waxing, etc.), windows, bathrooms, kitchens, and many other dirt-ridden areas. For more information, go to:

https://www.keeptampaclean.com/

Contact
Scott Kurtz, owner of Kleen Pro Solutions, LLC
***@keeptampaclean.com
End
Source:Kleen Pro Solutions
Email:***@keeptampaclean.com Email Verified
May 10, 2017 News



