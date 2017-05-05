 
News By Tag
* Pressure Washing
* Home Improvement
* Atlanta Ga
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Atlanta
  Georgia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Introducing greater Atlanta's pickiet cleaning company- Alkakleen Pressure Washing

If you are looking for a well-rounded exterior cleaning company that has an easy scheduling, dispatch, and job process youve found them. Alkakleen Pressure Washing specializez in saving you time and energy at an unbelievable value.
 
ATLANTA - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Our sizzling summer special includes 15% off to any and all Atlanta residents that book for the month of June 2017. If you need gutter cleaning, window cleaning, house washing, roof cleaning or painting don't hesitate to call us at 404-907-2233. We are also offering 20% off to all of our veterans and police officers who have put their life on the line daily for us to enjoy the freedom and values of America. Just mention code Alkakleen17 to take advantage of our current offers or book online. We are new to the Greater Atlanta area and are launching many initiatives to become involved locally with the city. We pride ourselves on four unique guarantees that no other cleaning company in Atlanta, Ga has the guts to offer these four rock-solid guarantees: Our famous "Awesome Guys" Guarantee. The "Blown Away or You Don't Pay" Guarantee, a 48-hour "Rain Touch Up" Guarantee. And our 14-day "Clog-Free" gutter cleaning guarantee. Others may try the old "bait & switch" on you, but not us. The price you see is what you pay. You'll know exactly what you're getting for your money before your service begins. We want you to feel like you got more for your money every time. With multiple packages for each service, there's something for everyone.   https://www.alkakleen.com

Contact
Omar Green
Alkakleen
404-907-2233
***@alkakleen.com
End
Source:
Email:***@alkakleen.com Email Verified
Tags:Pressure Washing, Home Improvement, Atlanta Ga
Industry:Home
Location:Atlanta - Georgia - United States
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share