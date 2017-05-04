Mounts Botanical Garden to Host Annual TROPICAL FRUIT FESTIVAL on June 18

Tropical Fruit Festival 2017

-- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach CountyTo Host Annual TROPICAL FRUIT FESTIVALSunday, June 18, from 10 am to 4 pmProduced in Collaboration with the Rare Fruit Council of Palm Beach County, Delicious Father's Day Event Will Include Fruit Tastings, Tree Sales, Cooking Demonstrations, Classic Corvettes, Beer & Wine Garden, a Fun Zone for Kids and MorePlus the Official Grand Opening of the NewWindows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden(West Palm Beach, FL – May 8, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden is hosting one of its most popular day-long events on Sunday, June 18: the annual TROPICAL FRUIT FESTIVAL, the perfect way for the whole family to celebrate Father's Day.Produced in collaboration with the Rare Fruit Council of Palm Beach County, this new and improved event will include tropical fruit tastings, live music, indoor and air-conditioned food and cooking demonstrations, ice cream and smoothies, tropic-themed Corvettes, a fun zone for kids (butterfly garden and maze, 4H activities), even a Beer and Wine Garden featuring tropical fruit infused teas, lemonades, wine, kombucha, cider provided by Accomplice brewery, plus ciderworks and beer provided by Tequesta Brewing Company.Also the Official Grand Opening ofWindows on the Floating World:Blume Tropical Wetland GardenThe largest new garden in the 40-year history of Mounts is a series of see-through walkways and permanent and moveable aquatic plants that will allow visitors to feel and connect to the tropical wetlands around them. A wetland is a land area that is saturated with water, either permanently or seasonally, and takes on the characteristics of a distinct ecosystem that serves as home to a wide range of plant and animal life. Additional highlights will include waterfalls flowing over natural stone, an area for wading birds, and a wall covered with Bromeliads, offering some of the best foliage colors in the plant kingdom.The cost to attend the annual TROPICAL FRUIT FESTIVAL is FREE for Mounts members and children 12 and under, and only $10 for adults. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.mounts.org.The TROPICAL FRUIT FESTIVAL 2017 is sponsored by Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden, Tequesta Brewing Company, Accomplice Brewery and Ciderworks, 97.9 WRMF, Florida Weekly, Palm Beach County and IFEAS.About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and the Friends of Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.Mounts Botanical Garden is open every day (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. The suggested donation for entry to the Garden, including the new Windows on the Floating World: Blume Tropical Wetland Garden, is $5 per person. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.Available for Interview:Rochelle WolbergInterim Operations Manager/Director of ProgramsMounts Botanical Garden561.233.1730rwolberg@pbcgov.orgMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net