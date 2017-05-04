News By Tag
Kravis Center & MNM Productions to Co-Present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS In the Rinker Playhouse
LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
In the Rinker Playhouse, December 1-17
(West Palm Beach, FL – May 8, 2017) Several recent Carbonell Award winners are today announcing their first joint production.
Judith Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts and winner of the 2017 George Abbott Award for Outstanding Achievement of the Arts, and Marcie Gorman-Althof and Michael Lifshitz, the producing partners behind MNM Productions which won this year's Carbonell for Best Ensemble, today announced that they will jointly present MNM's fourth show in 2017, the comedy rock musical LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS.
With music by Alan Menken and written by Howard Ashman, the rock and roll/doo-wop musical about a shy florist and his ravenous flesh-eating plant, will boom and bloom in the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse, December 1-17.
"Everyone at the Kravis Center, both the back-stage staff and our enthusiastic audience members, were very impressed by MNM's first three productions here," says Lee Bell, Senior Director of Programming. "We look forward to working even more closely with Michael Lifshitz and Marcie Gorman-Althof as we co-present an utterly delicious LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in December."
"Michael and I have very much enjoyed working with the Kravis Center team, and we are immensely grateful for their ongoing guidance and support," says Gorman-Althof. "In addition, we view the Kravis Center's willingness to work with us to co-present LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS as a great endorsement of both MNM's business professionalism and theatrical quality."
Bruce Linser will direct LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, with Paul Reekie serving as musical director and choreography by Kimberly Dawn Smith. The rock musical's cast will be headed by Mike Westrich as Seymour, Mallory Newbrough as Audrey and Peter Librach as Mushnick.
How to Get Tickets:
Presale for Kravis Center donors will run May 22-26. For more information about becoming a Kravis Center donor, please call 561-651.4320 or visit www.kravis.org/
Tickets for LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS are $45 and $39, and will go on public sale on Monday, June 12 at 10 am. They will be available for purchase online through the Kravis Center's official website at kravis.org; by phone at 561.832.7469;
About MNM Productions:
This production company is the latest venture by two experienced theatrical producers and arts consultants:
About the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts:
Celebrating 25 Seasons of Success, Thanks To The Community:
This season, the Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts celebrates a Quarter-Century on Stage. And while we celebrate our silver anniversary, we renew our commitment to the community to present the gold standard of excellence in the performing arts.
Today, the Kravis Center is a thriving cultural complex, serving as the gateway to downtown West Palm Beach. Thanks to so many who have and continue to support the Center; it has become one of the premier performing arts centers with a renowned national and international reputation.
The Kravis Center is a not-for-profit performing arts center whose mission is to enhance the quality of life in Palm Beach County by presenting a diverse schedule of national and international artists and companies of the highest quality; by offering comprehensive arts education programs; by providing a Palm Beach County home in which local and regional arts organizations can showcase their work; and by providing an economic catalyst and community leadership in West Palm Beach, supporting efforts to increase travel and tourism to Palm Beach County. The Kravis Center is located at 701 Okeechobee Blvd. in West Palm Beach, FL. For more information, please call 561.832.7469 or visit the official website at http://www.kravis.org/
Media Contact:
Gary Schweikhart
PR-BS, Inc.
561.756.4298
gary@pr-bs.net
