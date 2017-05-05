Toll Brothers at Inspiration to kick off summer with pool opening, special events

 
The club house, called the 20 Mile House, is one of many resort-style amenities available to residents of Toll Brothers at Inspiration.
 
 
AURORA, Colo. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Are you an empty-nester ready for resort-style living? Come check out Toll Brothers' new 55+ active adult community in Inspiration in Northern Douglas County.

The social hub of the community is the 8,000-sq. ft. club house. Called the 20 Mile House, it features a state-of-the-art fitness center, multi-purpose room, library, large banquet/event room and café. Outdoors, residents will enjoy a hot tub, resort-style pool, barbecue, event lawn with a stage, and courts for tennis, bocce and pickle ball.

"Our outdoor pool is scheduled to open May 27 and we will have concerts and other events for residents throughout the summer months," says David Foster, sales manager.

Toll Brothers at Inspiration offers home buyers the best of everything in this master-planned community--from a choice of 14 stunning, single-family, ranch floor plans across three home collections to outstanding amenities. The community also boasts breathtaking views and the exceptional convenience of being just 30 minutes to downtown Denver and Denver International Airport.

"Buyers love our home designs because they combine luxury and function, giving them the comfort and space they need for entertaining, hobbies and relaxation," says Foster. "We have a number of available home sites that back to open space. If buyers want a quick move-in date, we also have several homes under construction that will be available this summer."

The Inspiration community is one mile south of the Gartrell Road interchange (exit 9) of E-470, bounded on the south by Inspiration Drive and on the north by the Heritage Eagle Bend Golf Club. The sales center is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is located at 8393 S. Winnipeg Ct., Aurora 80016. From E-470,take Exit 9 (Gartrell Road). Head south on South Gartrell Road 1-1/10 miles to Inspiration Lane. Turn right onto Inspiration Lane and travel 400 feet to South Winnipeg Court. Turn right onto South Winnipeg Court, and the sales center and models will be on your left.

For more information, visit TollBrothersAtInspiration.com (https://www.tollbrothers.com/CO/Toll_Brothers_at_Inspiration) or call 303-708-1856.

About Toll Brothers

An award-winning Fortune 600 company founded in 1967, Toll Brothers embraces an unwavering commitment to quality and customer service. Toll Brothers is currently building in 20 states nationwide and is a publicly owned company whose stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. For three years in a row, Toll Brothers has been ranked the #1 Home Builder Worldwide on the FORTUNE Magazine "World's Most Admired Companies®" list.* In 2015, the Company was named one of America's Most Trusted Home Builders™† by Lifestory Research. Toll Brothers was also honored as national Builder of the Year by BUILDER magazine, and was twice named national Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine.

This is not an offering where prohibited by law.

