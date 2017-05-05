Country(s)
Walker SEO, LLC Offers New WiFi Marketing Solution
Social Media and Digital Marketing firm adds WiFi Marketing to its product line from demand from local Restaurants.
"We were able to strike an exclusive agreement with Nobely WiFi Marketing as an Authorized Dealer in the United States," President and CEO Martin Walker explained. "We found the Nobely solution competitive, feature rich and to have a great support system in place," Walker added.
The WiFi Marketing solution works well with any retail location with any amount of daily foot traffic. It allows customers of the business to log in to free WiFi using their Facebook login, email and/or phone.
"The Nobely solution is one of the few WiFi service providers that allows users to log in using their cell phone numbers and that was a major decision factor in us selecting them exclusively,"
Nobely is a recent startup in the WiFi marketing field and has one of the most comprehensive and robust feature offerings in the industry. Users can send out unlimited messages automatically, called "triggers", can manage their accounts via a simple dashboard and export data to email marketing solutions like MailChimp and Constant Contact.
The software sends out pre-written messages via email or text asking how their customer experience was, reminding them of any weekly specials, holidays or special events, and can also provide links to the businesses Social Media accounts like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and more.
"My clients are looking for the most automated and affordable solution possible and that's what we are now able to offer," says Walker. "It's pretty much plug and play, you just plug in the router to your existing router and we take care of the first handful of messages and provide complete training and unlimited support," Walker added.
Businesses can increase followers to social media and also improve their positive reviews online by including links to review sites like Yelp! or Google Maps reviews. Customers can opt out at any time.
Some of the most successful applications of this technology solution have been at Restaurants, Coffeehouses and Bars. "Anywhere people spend an hour or so is the best," Walker explains.
