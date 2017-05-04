News By Tag
CORE10 Architecture, a St. Louis-based Architectural Firm, Celebrates 10th Anniversary, May 10, 2017
Co-founded in 2007 by Michael Byrd, AIA, CDT, principal; and Tyler Stephens, AIA, principal, CORE10 Architecture has a team of professionals with clients locally and nationwide working on a variety of projects ranging from institutional and mixed use commercial to multifamily and single family residential projects. Local projects the firm has worked on include: Siteman Cancer Treatment Center in St. Peters; Greentree Community Church in Kirkwood; Loop Trolley Headquarters located in the Delmar Loop; and 801 Chophouse in Clayton.
Byrd and Stephens partnered 10 years ago to form an innovative, quality firm that specializes in projects for the urban core. Part of their inspiration to start a business was to bring together the best architectural talent in St. Louis, encourage creative thinking, offer cutting-edge urban design solutions, and work with a variety of clients.
Another aspect for the founding of CORE10 Architecture was that Byrd and Stephens wanted to build a business that promoted the uniqueness of the St. Louis urban landscape.
"What sets us apart is that we get to know our clients personally. We embed ourselves at the location, ask questions of the employees about what would make them more effective and efficient at their jobs, and spend time on the streets to visualize how the proposed structure will complement the surrounding environment,"
Last month, CORE10 Architecture launched a new YouTube channel to kick-off its 10th anniversary celebration. Each month a new video will be released featuring a building or landmark throughout St. Louis that has significant design elements and architectural features. A drone is used to film so the viewer can experience the full view of each structure that is highlighted in each video. The fist video is about the Lindell Terrace Building located at 4501 Lindell Blvd. in the Central West End, where their office is located, and the second is about the Loop Trolley Headquarters. (https://youtu.be/
Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2017, CORE10 Architecture is an architectural firm based in the historic Central West End of St. Louis. The team of architects work on a variety of projects nationwide ranging from institutional and mixed use commercial to multifamily and single family residential projects. The goal for each CORE10 Architectural client is the same – to make each design unique and to make the outcome inspirational. To learn more, please visit www.core10arch.com.
