May 2017
AFS Technologies 2017 User Conference in Phoenix, Arizona

Conference Theme: "Practical Analytics for Everyday Decision Making."
 
 
PHOENIX - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- AFS Technologies an award winning global provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies, announces its 2017 User Conference, taking place May 17-19 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix.

The conference will highlight the importance of leveraging the data available in both your applications as well as external sources to make decisions based on targeted business outcomes.  "Our focus this year is to communicate our software solution features in sufficient detail that it will help our users chart a course using Practical Analytics for Everyday Decision Making," noted AFS CEO Joe Bellini. "We will discuss trends in the CPG industry, business processes, and technology—focused around dashboards, automated workflows, target KPI's, data analytics, and mobile frameworks. Data drives decisions only so long as the software enables actionable insights."

Customers from manufacturing, distribution, wholesale, logistics and sales agencies will engage with AFS specialists in presentations, demos and peer-to-peer discussions regarding the enhanced utilization of and the advanced capabilities in AFS solutions. Joe Bellini added. "I'm looking forward to spending time with our client partners, listening to their feedback and engaging in strategic discussions related to market trends. It is an incredibly valuable opportunity for me to focus on improving the market position of our customers through competitive differentiation in our software products. It's also a great opportunity to reinforce continued support for our long-standing friends and to welcome our new customers into the extended community."

Over two days, AFS will host 34 sessions covering its major software applications, including Trade Promotion Management Retail/Foodservice, Direct Store Delivery, ePoD, Warehouse Management, ERP, and G2 Analytics. View the user conference agenda (http://www.cvent.com/events/afs-2017-user-conference/agen...). This year, given the increasing global spread of the customer install base, the Retail Execution solution team will host their conference in a virtual e-conference format, taking place a week after the general User Conference. The RE solution discussions will include deep dive reviews around the enhanced DSD capabilities now available as a module in the core RE application.  Register here. (http://www.afsi.com/2017-afs-virtual-user-conference-reta...)

"I would like to thank our alliance partners, Microsoft (http://www.microsoft.com/), Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com/), Zebra (https://www.zebra.com/us/en.html) and Ivanti (https://www.ivanti.com/), - for being sponsors at this year's event. Their perspective on the industry, along with their platforms and solution components, certainly extends the value that our solutions bring to bear for our customers and for the market at large" added Bellini.

About AFS Technologies

AFS Technologies (AFS) is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 30-year history, AFS serves more than 1,100 customers of all sizes in more than 50 countries around the world. The AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.

To learn more about AFS, visit www.afsi.com.

Media Contact
Ian Faith
AFS Technologies - Marketing
602-424-8732
ian.faith@afsi.com
