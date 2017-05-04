News By Tag
Axiomtek Launches Ultra Slim 15.6-inch Fanless Touch Panel Computer – the GOT5153W-845
The GOT5153W-845 is powered by the advanced Intel® Celeron® processor N3060. It is rugged, with IP65 front bezel and IPX1 full enclosure. The all-in-one GOT panel PC has 15.6" WXGA TFT widescreen LCD display, LED backlight, and 300 nits brightness. Designed with user friendliness in mind, it has front panel membrane keys to turn the PC/display on/off, adjust brightness and volume, and easily accessible external switch for AT/ATX mode selection. With a thickness of only 57 mm, the slim all-in-one touch panel PC offers rich I/O interfaces including two COM ports, four USB ports, two gigabit LAN ports (Intel® i211AT), one HDMI and one audio (Line-out). Other highlights of this feature-rich touch panel computer include two PCI Express Mini Card slots, a built-in WLAN antenna for wireless network connectivity, and one 204-pin DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM with up to 8 GB memory capacity. Axiomtek's newest touch panel PC is well-suited for digital signage display, self-service kiosk, building visitor control and many other IoT-related applications.
"The GOT5153W-845 is created with our customer's benefits in mind. Among its many useful features and competitive price point, the GOT5153W-845 is also flexible and customizable. It offers options for projected capacitive touch or 5-wire flat resistive touch. It also provides choices of two types of power input – 9-36V DC power with a terminal block connector – and an AC power adapter with a screw type connector. For over 25 years that Axiomtek has been in business, we have learned a lot about our customers. We understand each of our customer's business inside out. We take pride in designing our products with a key purpose - to offer the most value to them. The GOT5153W-845 is among our top customer value products," said Virgil Hsu, product manager, Axiomtek's Touch Panel Computer Division.
Axiomtek's GOT5153W-845 will be available in June 2017. For more information about product or pricing, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com/
Advanced Features:
- WXGA wide screen TFT LCD display with LED backlight
- 15.6" projected capacitive touch or 5-wire flat resistive touch
- Fanless design with Intel® Celeron® processor N3060
- 2.5" SATA HDD or mSATA
- 2 Gigabit LAN, 4 USB, 2 COM ports and speakers
- IP65 front bezel and IPX1 full enclosure
- Supports optional wall mount/VESA arm/desktop stand
- Supports optional RFID
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Larry Wu
626-581-3232
solutions@axiomtek.com
