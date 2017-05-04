 
Support ExtraTicket on CrowdFund

 
CARDIFF, Wales - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- www.extraticket.co.uk  is a platform for booking movie/events tickets via online means. This works as an aggregation portal which aggregates tickets from various cinemas and multiplexes within United Kingdom.


We are looking for investments to explore the development process and make an easy and convenient experience for the users.

Customers can book tickets on www.extraticket.co.uk via website or mobile application on Android/iOS/windows platforms.

www.extraticket.co.uk and its parent company Gravity Systems are requesting the the investments to kick start its wonderful journey.

Given the stage that we are at initial transformation, propose an investment plan as part of our initial investment base.

We are looking for investments to explore the development process and make an easy and convenient experience for the users. Please provide us your donations on crowdfund so that we can start this wonderfull journey.

Please support us on Crowdfund.

http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/extraticket


