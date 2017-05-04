News By Tag
Solar FlexRack to Attend Solar Power Southeast Conference May 11-12 in Atlanta
Solar FlexRack will join over 300 companies at Solar Power Southeast. The focus of this conference is to bring together companies that are doing business in the southeastern United States, or would like to conduct more business in the region to discuss strategies, market trends, policy updates and numerous networking opportunities. Attendees can even take part in several breakout sessions over the two-day event.
Steve Daniel, Sr. Vice President of Solar FlexRack said, "While solar policies vary from state to state in the southeast, corporations and communities have a lot of influence in this area and are helping propel this regions solar installations. Solar FlexRack's solar trackers, fixed tilt racking and our ballasted solar racking solutions, paired with our world-class service, are an ideal fit for not just utility scale installations but for commercial solar and community solar gardens too. We are currently setting appointments to meet with new and existing customers during the conference to discuss how our solutions can help them cost-effectively go solar. "
About Solar FlexRack
Solar FlexRack, a division of Northern States Metals, is an integrated solar company that offers custom-designed, fixed tilt ground mount and single-axis solar tracker systems in the commercial and utility scale solar mounting industry. Solar FlexRack also offers full turnkey packages, including engineering, geotechnical, pullout testing, field, layout, and installation services, to address the actual site conditions of an installation, providing a full scope of services from design to delivery and installation. Solar FlexRack has completed more than 1.5 GW of solar racking installations in 32 states across America and five countries globally.
