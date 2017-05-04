News By Tag
North Highland Announces Kimberly Currier as Vice President of Talent Management
"At North Highland, our goal is to create a high performance, sustainable organization, delivering on operational and strategic objectives across the firm," said Mary Slaughter, Chief People Officer of North Highland. "Kimberly's strong track record in aligning talent management and organizational performance will be an asset to North Highland as we continue to grow and invest in our people."
Currier has 19 years of experience in creating development solutions for people, teams and organizations including award-winning programs. Her areas of experience span the full spectrum of talent development, including organizational development, social and collaborative learning, leadership development, executive coaching and succession planning. Currier joins North Highland from Kimberly-Clark Corporation, where she was Global Leader of Learning and Talent Development. Previously, she served in several leadership roles at American Cancer Society, including Vice President of Talent Development and Director of Learning and Development.
"As the leader for talent management, I hope to build from the strong foundation and help North Highland take success in people strategy to the next level," said Currier.
Currier was named a Learning Elite Finalist by CLO Magazine in 2016 and 2017, and in 2015 for Training Top 100. Currier is a graduate of Furman University.
About North Highland
