May 2017
North Highland Announces Kimberly Currier as Vice President of Talent Management

 
 
ATLANTA - May 10, 2017 - PRLog -- Management consulting firm North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/) is pleased to announce Kimberly Currier joined the firm as Vice President of Talent Management. In her new role, she will lead talent management efforts, including the development, motivation and retention of North Highland employee owners.

"At North Highland, our goal is to create a high performance, sustainable organization, delivering on operational and strategic objectives across the firm," said Mary Slaughter, Chief People Officer of North Highland. "Kimberly's strong track record in aligning talent management and organizational performance will be an asset to North Highland as we continue to grow and invest in our people."

Currier has 19 years of experience in creating development solutions for people, teams and organizations including award-winning programs. Her areas of experience span the full spectrum of talent development, including organizational development, social and collaborative learning, leadership development, executive coaching and succession planning. Currier joins North Highland from Kimberly-Clark Corporation, where she was Global Leader of Learning and Talent Development. Previously, she served in several leadership roles at American Cancer Society, including Vice President of Talent Development and Director of Learning and Development.

"As the leader for talent management, I hope to build from the strong foundation and help North Highland take success in people strategy to the next level," said Currier.

Currier was named a Learning Elite Finalist by CLO Magazine in 2016 and 2017, and in 2015 for Training Top 100. Currier is a graduate of Furman University.

About North Highland

North Highland (http://www.northhighland.com/) is a global management consulting firm known for helping clients solve their most complex challenges related to customer experience, performance improvement, technology and digital, and transformation. We add value and support our clients across the full spectrum of consulting, from strategy through delivery. We bring the big ideas, then we make them real. North Highland is an employee-owned firm, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., with more than 3,000 consultants worldwide and 60+ offices around the globe. The firm is a member of Cordence Worldwide (www.cordenceworldwide.com), a global management consulting alliance. For more information, visit northhighland.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter (https://twitter.com/northhighland) and Facebook (http://facebook.com/northhighland).

Contact
Deianna Hamilton
***@northhighland.com
Source:
Email:***@northhighland.com Email Verified
