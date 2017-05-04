News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Now Available – Exam for New Fair Value Measurement Credential
The American Society of Appraisers Releases New CEIV Exam for Participates
All candidates for the CEIV certification must pass the CEIV exam which is comprised of two parts, each part containing 60 multiple choice questions. Students will have two hours to complete each part of the exam. Part one focuses on the Body of Knowledge and part two focuses on the Mandatory Performance Framework. The exam is available in an OnDemand, timed, multiple-choice format.
Access to the exam is included with registration to ASA's specialized course for the CEIV credential, BV401 (http://www.appraisers.org/
Finance professionals who pass the exam and meet the remaining requirements can apply online (https://www.appraisers.org/
Choose ASA for your Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuation (CEIV) Credential.
Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse