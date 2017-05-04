Now Available – Exam for New Fair Value Measurement Credential

The American Society of Appraisers Releases New CEIV Exam for Participates

-- The exam for the Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuations™ (CEIV™) credential for fair value measurement is now available.All candidates for the CEIV certification must pass the CEIV exam which is comprised of two parts, each part containing 60 multiple choice questions. Students will have two hours to complete each part of the exam. Part one focuses on the Body of Knowledge and part two focuses on the Mandatory Performance Framework. The exam is available in an OnDemand, timed, multiple-choice format.Access to the exam is included with registration to ASA's specialized course for the CEIV credential, BV401 (http://www.appraisers.org/credentials/ceiv-certification/education-requirements). Candidates simply register for the course, complete the OnDemand training modules and take the exam.Finance professionals who pass the exam and meet the remaining requirements can apply online (https://www.appraisers.org/credentials/ceiv-certification/application)to receive the CEIV credential.Choose ASA for your Certified in Entity and Intangible Valuation (CEIV) Credential.