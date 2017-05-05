 
Industry News





Outsource Solutions Group Named a Gold Partner by WatchGuard Technologies

WatchGuard Gold partners represent the company's top resellers who bring the highest level of training and service to end users
 
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - May 11, 2017 - PRLog -- Outsource Solutions Group (OSG) has been named a WatchGuardONE Gold Partner by WatchGuard Technologies, a leader in advanced network security solutions. WatchGuard's Gold level represents those partners who have made the commitment to the highest level of security expertise and service to WatchGuard's end customers.

"OSG's achievement demonstrates its commitment to technical expertise, and providing the industry‐leading customer service and support," said Coletta Vigh, director of global channel programs at WatchGuard. "Getting network security right is critical for every organization, and simply put, well‐trained and well‐educated resellers have happier customers and end‐users, with safer networks."

"Outsource IT Solutions Group, Inc. is a full service IT consultancy, serving customers in the Chicagoland area since 1998.  We renewed our Gold status with WatchGuard as it's important for our team to be up to date with the latest technologies.  Our team of certified technicians, engineers, and sales representatives work closely with the WatchGuard team to offer industry best practices for security. Being a Gold partner gives us top level support which in turn allows us to get answers faster and the ability to provide a high level of support to our managed customers.  Protecting our customer's data is very important to us and WatchGuard is one of the best products to accomplish this goal," explains Don Sofolo, President of OSG.

About Outsource Solutions Group For the past 20 years, OSG has serviced hundreds of small and medium sized businesses in the Chicagoland area and have a 98% customer retention rate.  This is a direct result of their expert service and care they provide to their long term valued clients. What makes them different is that they work closely with their customer's leadership team to align IT with their overall company goals and objectives.

OSG has earned a reputation as a financially stable, growing, and highly experienced consulting firm with best of breed service. OSG's award winning team of IT professionals is dedicated to helping businesses prosper by offering the most cutting‐edge technology solutions and expert advice at a  competitive rate. OSG is one of a few consulting firms in Illinois that has all of the following partnerships, certifications and extensive working experience with: Microsoft, VMware, HP,  WatchGuard, and Cisco. Visit www.OSGusa.com for more info

About WatchGuardONE
WatchGuardONE is WatchGuard Technologies' global partner program. By focusing on value rather than volume, the program frees up WatchGuard partners to concentrate on the quality and competency of staffing, solutions and deployment, rather than margin alone. The WatchGuardONE channel program delivers three levels of certification ‐ Silver, Gold and Platinum.

About WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

WatchGuard® Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in network security, secure Wi‐Fi, and network intelligence products and services to more than 75,000 customers worldwide. The company's mission is to make enterprise‐grade security accessible to companies of all types and sizes through simplicity, making WatchGuard an ideal solution for distributed enterprises and SMBs. WatchGuard is headquartered in Seattle, Washington, with offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. To learn more, visit WatchGuard.com.  For additional information, promotions and updates, follow WatchGuard on Twitter @WatchGuard on Facebook, or on the LinkedIn Company page. Also, visit our InfoSec blog, Secplicity, for real‐time information about the latest threats and how to cope with them at www.secplicity.org.


WatchGuard is a registered trademark of WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. All other marks are property of their respective owners.
