Jammcard and Arcturus Launch First VR Music Series of its Kind, with 360 Access To Underground Jam Sessions
JammJam VR Sessions Immerse Fans into Musical Performances Like Never Before
LOS ANGELES – May 10, 2017 – Jammcard, a private social network of music's top professionals, is partnering with Arcturus, a new VR company funded by DMG Entertainment and led by Ewan Johnson (Pixar), Andy Stack (YouTube) and Devin Horsman (Forbes 30 Under 30 for Gaming), to produce JammJam VR Sessions.
The new VR sessions, which launch this week, will give fans access to an immersive 360-degree view from the center of the JammJam, a private, in-the-round style session with L.A.'s top players. The first music series of its kind, viewers will find themselves completely surrounded by the players.
About The Video Linked Above
This recent JammJam session is captured with the Google Odyssey camera rig, with musicians Phil Simmonds (Jessie J, Conrad Sewell), Dmitry Gorodestsky (Bebe Rexha, Charlie Puth), Scott Page (Pink Floyd), Ray Goren (16 year old prodigy), Elmo Lovano (Juliette Lewis, Christina Perri), Ron Allen (Jason Derulo, Eve) , Chaun Horton (Natasha Bedingfield, Thundercat), Dave Yaden (Lady Antebellum), Steven Trousaint (Willow Smith) and Bonnie McIntosh (Selena Gomez). There will other
About JammJam VR Sessions
The JammJam, described as "Fight Club for Musicians", is an invite-only event held at a private location in LA with the industry's top musicians. Only Jammcard members can join the jam (since all Jammcard members are highly vetted music pros). However, fans can enjoy a 360 view of these epic sessions from "the eye of the jam" by scrolling, and navigating the video screen on desktop, or just moving their phone around in mobile. Headsets are highly recommended. Jammcard was founded in 2013 by CEO Elmo Lovano. For more information, visit www.jammcard.com.
About Arcturus
Arcturus is a best-in-class immersive entertainment unit dedicated to pushing the boundaries of storytelling by breaking new ground in the fast-growing mediums of Augmented and Virtual Reality. Arcturus develops interactive narrative experiences and next-gen technology across all AR and VR platforms.
Based in Silicon Valley, the Arcturus team is led by industry pioneers with decades of combined experience in the interactive and storytelling space. Ewan Johnson led production teams at Pixar and Dreamworks Animation; Devin Horsman is well-known in the industry as a leader in VR gaming and is an alumni of the Forbes 30 under 30 Class of 2016 in Games; and Andy Stack was content and product pioneer for 360/VR Tech at YouTube/Google. For more information, visit www.arcturus.studio
