Sun Acquisitions has been engaged to sell an institutional linen distributor with national presence

-- Sun Acquisitions announced today that it has been engaged to sell an institutional linen distributor that operates out of Illinois. The Business supplies blankets, sheets, towels and gowns to hospitals, nursing homes and laundries.The Business has warehouses in multiple locations and sales representatives in regions across the United States. It is most active in the South and continues to expand its presence in other regions. The business maintains long-term relationships with multiple international suppliers.The Business stays ahead of competitors by providing customers with high quality products that last much longer than competitors' products. There are three business owners that will all be exiting the Business to focus on other business ventures. A new owner would be able to drive revenues by expanding the distribution footprint with established firms and opening up additional warehouses in new locations.Sun Acquisitions will manage the entire engagement to ensure a successful transaction is completed. Engaging an intermediary in the sale of a business assures business owners that they will get the best pricing and terms, the transaction will remain confidential, and most importantly, give the business owner the freedom to concentrate on his business.Sun Acquisitions is a Chicago based mergers and acquisitions firm. We work with clients that are interested in the confidential sale, acquisition or valuation of privately held middle market and main street companies. Our professionals have significant experience and knowledge to thoroughly guide clients through each stage of the sale or acquisition process. Sun Acquisitions has successfully managed and handled engagement across all industries and is recognized as a leading M&A advisory firm in the Midwest.Phone: 773-243-1603